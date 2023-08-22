The Mid-Morning Dump: Bye-rehl Brock

RANDY BOMB Brock is moving on and moving out.
Starting RB Jirehl Brock has voluntarily left the Iowa State football team, per an athletic dept. spokesperson. He was being investigated in the gambling probe.— Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) August 21, 2023
SPAGHETTI HANDS Kolar caught some gabagool last night.
Big play @charliekolar_!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2023
Tune in on ESPN and @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/GmlpIOAm7N
BAHAMA BOYS Good vibes.
Missing those Island Vibes ️— Iowa State Men's Basketball (@CycloneMBB) August 21, 2023
See you again soon, @atlantisbahamas. #Cyclones | #C5C | #BahamaClones | @CS_MGMT pic.twitter.com/zo2YqzSB3j
WELCOME BACK To all students, athletes, staff and Cyclones.
Class is in session— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 21, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/sh2I99bTuX
BAKER’S BUCS I for one, had no idea Baker Mayfield plays for the Bucs.
SO MUCH TIME FOR SLEEPOVERS Jim Harbaugh put himself in timeout, I don’t know exactly for what, but I’m guessing mostly because he’s just a weird dude.
BILL SELF GAME Kansas will play an away game at Illinois, my guess is a school that Bill Self has coached for will win that game.
BULLSHITTY Lonzo Ball has declared himself out for the season, two months before it starts. Hm.
THE REQUIM FOR THE RUNNING BACK I’m old enough to remember when running backs were more important than long snappers.
FLIXBALL Netflix is all in on football content, and honestly I’ll take any football I can get right now.
TY-MAC Tyrese did his best Tracy McGrady impression scoring a lot of buckets and a little amount of time. USA won their last tune-up game before FIBA begins.
TYRESE HALIBURTON. @TyHaliburton22 has scored 11 points in less than 3 minutes to bring @usabasketball back to within 3.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 20, 2023
FOX pic.twitter.com/qMWwcJqp5K
