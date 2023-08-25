Cyclones Soccer drop first CyHawk matchup, 2-1

Iowa State start off the season 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and taking on the team out east that is also 2-0. This is the first points available for the Cy-Hawk Series and a lot was on the lines for both teams. Let’s get into this! For the 3rd game in a row, Iowa State starts the same 11.

Iowa State Starting Roster

(G) Avery Gillahan, (D) Maddie Brant, (D) Chloe Broughton, (D) Hanna Reid, (D) Olivia Edwards, (M) Lauren McConnell, (M) Sophia Thomas, (M) Hannah Shaw, (M) Abigail Miller, (M) Mira Emma, (F) Salomé Prat

Iowa Starting Roster

(G) Macy Enneking, (D) Samantha Cary, (M) Maggie Johnston, (M) Millie Greer, (M)Josie Durr, (M) Rielee Fetty, (M) Kellen Fife, (M/F) Kenzie Roling, (M/F) Kelli McGroarty, (F) Elle Otto, (F) Shea Doherty

First-Half Highlights

Avery got tested early and comes up with a big save!

Kenzie Roling for Iowa gets the first goal of the game with an assist from Shea Doherty.

First-Half whistle blows with the score ToE leading 1-0.

Second-Half Highlights

Elle Otto scores Iowa’s second goal of the game right away in the 2nd half. 2-0

Cyclone Salomé Prat receives a yellow card.

Lauren Hernandez receives a yellow card a few minutes later for Iowa State.

Camille Welker receives a yellow card of Iowa.

Iowa Samantha Cray receives a yellow in a dangerous area.

Lauren Hernandez get one back for the Cyclones! 2-1 Assisted by Olivia Edwards after the yellow card on a set piece!

Hernandez's score brings us within one.



Searching for the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/snM0y2T9Bd — Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) August 25, 2023

Final whistle blows in Iowa City. Hawks win 2-1.

Post Game Thoughts

Because the B1G+ Network is doo-doo and doesn’t just GIVE us free trails, I was busy looking through snip-its of feeds and highlights. From what I saw of the game, it was a foulfest. Iowa had 15 fouls called on them with 2 resulting in yellow cards. Iowa State was whistled 6 times for 2 yellow cards as well. Iowa had the far superior fire power with 17 total shots, however only 5 hit frame with 2 finding the net. I’m not sure what hurts more; losing to Iowa or running out of the sweet nectar that is Ames Lager.

Player of the Match

Ames Lager. Just kidding..kind of. Lauren, congrats on the goal. You get the player of the match even with a yellow. It could’ve gone to Alex Campana for putting the most pressure on Iowa’s keeper, Macy, but that goal was beautiful. Props for getting your second career goal for us! In what was a scrappy game, I’m glad you at least got us on the board.

Next Game

Iowa State stays on the road and travels to Brookings, South Dakota to face off the Jackrabbits. Hopefully we can do to them what we did to their football team before a storm ruined our fun. Kickoff is on August 27 at 1PM CT broadcasting on the Summit League Network.