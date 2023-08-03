The Mid-Morning Dump: Going Up

Iowa State Athletics

GOLF SCHEDULE The Cyclones are scheduled to play 9 regular season tournaments.

HOOPS This team is gonna be fun.

CAMP Day one is complete.

MIKE ROSE Ex-Cyclone Mike Rose has signed with Miami.

The Dolphins have signed former Iowa St. LB Mike Rose. In 2020, Rose had the most interceptions of any linebacker in college football. Most recently, Rose started 6 games in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks & recorded 35 tackles in those games. pic.twitter.com/l7t4kaeToy — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) August 3, 2023 Around the Country

THE GOAT What a start for Messi in the MLS.

5 goals in 3 games for Messi



The GOAT @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/HSb1F4x2JL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 3, 2023

WHOOPS Watch this kids reaction after he grabs a ball thats still in play.

*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame*



Yep, that's me - you’re probably wondering how I got here. pic.twitter.com/Qmf4uxHmra — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 3, 2023

CUBS An offensive barrage over their last couple games.

The @Cubs 36 runs over their last 2 games are their most over a 2-game span since 1900. pic.twitter.com/LtLduP4QNp — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2023

FANTASY Here are some tips on how to not mess up in the next fantasy season.