Litecast: UNI Preview, Depth Chart Overreactions, & Tailgating Talk!

Matt and Austin are back and ready for real football season. The guys preview Iowa State’s opener against UNI by discussing how the offensive line should play, key matchups, and what they are most excited to see on the field. Then it’s a deep dive into Iowa State’s first depth chart of the season. Most importantly, tailgating talk. What’s the spread and how to prepare for a 1:00 kick off? Finally, a little Brock Purdy talk after the 49ers traded Trey Lance, and a new segment, how many points will Iowa score this week?