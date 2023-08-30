The Mid-Morning Dump: Hostage

WATCH LIST Early recognition for Mr. Kohl
https://t.co/I1RbjAz1cq— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 30, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Zc3UMkjhM4
THERE THAT MAN GOES X makes the final roster in Houston.
X making it look easy pic.twitter.com/Zfg3Qq7RVD— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 30, 2023
SHAYOK I miss this guy
South Sudan closes Group Play with a 115-83 loss to Group Winner Serbia.@MarialShayok's Numbers ⤵️— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) August 30, 2023
16 MIN | 12 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST
South Sudan finishes 3rd in Group B and will play two more games in the Classification 17-32 Round on Thursday and Saturday.#Cyclones | #C5C |… pic.twitter.com/ioj5tgaHfA
BIG NATE That’s my OC
Nate Scheelhaase was an All Big Ten quarterback at Illinois. And that experience should help in his two new roles at ISU – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach. Today we Walk the Field with Nate, thanks to @SukupMfg pic.twitter.com/dW2IMd8g6L— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 30, 2023
HOSTAGE Jonathan Taylor staying in Indy and sitting at least 4 games.
Breaking: The Colts are not trading Jonathan Taylor after not finding what they felt was a fair-value offer for the All-Pro RB, sources tell @AdamSchefter.— ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2023
Taylor now is expected to remain on the PUP List, making him ineligible to play the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/7oZCr2zYgm
OUCH Aaron shut down Jihad Ward with this one liner.
PLAYER EXCHANGE Dolphins and Cowboys swap DBs
: #Dolphins trade former 1st round pick CB Noah Igbinoghene, to #Cowboys for former 2nd round pick CB Kelvin Joseph, per @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/0Ui2WM0yfg— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023
VENUS This is ridiculous
Venus Williams has competed at the #USOpen in four different decades— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2023
Incredible longevity pic.twitter.com/P51DxCkcJd
PLAYER OF THE YEAR PFA awards are out.
One of the best debut Premier League seasons you will ever see— Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) August 29, 2023
PFA Players’ Player of the Year, @ErlingHaaland. #PFA50 #PFAawards @ManCity pic.twitter.com/thzUjH9OIc
CLONES EVERYWHERE Cool representation in the league
A look at the Iowa State and UNI players who made NFL rosters and those who were cut within the last week. pic.twitter.com/8yqY21G2rj— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 30, 2023
Loading comments...