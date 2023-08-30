 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Hostage

JT stays in Indy.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

WATCH LIST Early recognition for Mr. Kohl

THERE THAT MAN GOES X makes the final roster in Houston.

SHAYOK I miss this guy

BIG NATE That’s my OC

Around the Country

HOSTAGE Jonathan Taylor staying in Indy and sitting at least 4 games.

OUCH Aaron shut down Jihad Ward with this one liner.

PLAYER EXCHANGE Dolphins and Cowboys swap DBs

VENUS This is ridiculous

PLAYER OF THE YEAR PFA awards are out.

CLONES EVERYWHERE Cool representation in the league

