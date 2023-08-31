The Mid-Morning Dump: We Have Football

Iowa State Athletics

WE ARE BACK IN ACTION The Cyclones take on #16 ranked Memphis.

Soccer is back at home tomorrow, starting @6pm. pic.twitter.com/KoVzXmUHKy — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 30, 2023

CYCLONES IN THE NFL Both Hutchinson and Johnson will get their fair shot this fall.

#IowaState NFL Draft picks from this past April, WR Xavier Hutchinson (Texans) & S Anthony Johnson (Packers) have made their respective teams’ 53-man rosters. — Bill Seals (@williamseals) August 29, 2023

CROSS COUNTRY SCHOOL? Both the men’s and women’s squads are rightfully ranked to start the season.

Nationally-ranked squads to begin the 2023 season. #Run4ISU pic.twitter.com/tImQcJxMHn — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) August 30, 2023 Around the Country

NO LIES DETECTED Haliburton fires back at Noah Lyles for his earlier comment about the NBA.

"I really don't understand the point of it because the NBA is the best league in the world. It wasn't the most intelligent response."



Tyrese Haliburton weighs in on Noah Lyles' "World Champion" comments ️



(via @ZakkasGeorge)pic.twitter.com/fLV6I3gXpV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

watching college football tomorrow — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) August 30, 2023

NOW THIS IS EPIC Nebraska Volleyball on a football field? I never knew I needed this.

We did it, Husker Nation. pic.twitter.com/VoRGeo7yrQ — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

GONNA BE A GOOD ONE The Central Division race is a must watch as October nears.