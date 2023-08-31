 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: We Have Football

Week 1 of College Football is here everyone!

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

WE ARE BACK IN ACTION The Cyclones take on #16 ranked Memphis.

CYCLONES IN THE NFL Both Hutchinson and Johnson will get their fair shot this fall.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHOOL? Both the men’s and women’s squads are rightfully ranked to start the season.

Around the Country

NO LIES DETECTED Haliburton fires back at Noah Lyles for his earlier comment about the NBA.

BUMP Top tier tweet right here.

NOW THIS IS EPIC Nebraska Volleyball on a football field? I never knew I needed this.

GONNA BE A GOOD ONE The Central Division race is a must watch as October nears.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

