The Big 12 Adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

Another day of conference realignment and once again the Big 12 Conference has made a move. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah were approved unanimously today to become members of the Big 12 Conference.

Big 12 Conference Adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah pic.twitter.com/Or4ypfW7d8 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 5, 2023

Obviously with Utah you get one of the best current football programs from the the PAC 12 and two time defending conference champion. Arizona you are adding one of the best college basketball programs to an already stacked basketball conference and Arizona State is a sleeping giant that can awake at any moment with plenty of past success.

The three schools will start Big 12 play during the 2024-2025 season.In what was once considered a dead conference, the actions of Brett Yormark and some of Bob Bowlsby has allowed the Big 12 the cement it’s place as one of the top 3 conferences in the NCAA. It will be fun to see what is next.