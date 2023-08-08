We’ve got a big guest on the show this week as the owner of West O Beer, Matt Matthiesen, joins Austin and Matt for a wide-ranging discussion on his Cyclone fandom, starting the brewery, how the deal with We Will came together for Ames Lager, and of course, how it tastes. There’s also some talk about the can design, distribution plans with football season right around the corner, and some thoughts on Iowa State’s standing with all the conference realignment happening. It’s a great interview, and it’s brought to you by our friends at Es Tas Bar & Grill!
Litecast: Talking Ames Lager and the Cyclones with Matt Matthiesen from West O!
Realignment is calming down, so it’s time for football and beer!
