Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Two

After Week two we had quite a lot of movement in the power rankings. Texas takes the no. 1 spot, Kansas jumps to the top four, and Houston drops after a brutal loss to Rice. Iowa State and Texas Tech both had themselves tough losses and UCF escaped the blue turf with a win.

1. Texas (2-0)

Well what do we have here, maybe a contender? The Longhorns had the lead for most of the game, including their largest at 27-16 in the fourth quarter. Quinn Ewers worked the Alabama defense, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Texas had a trio of wide receivers do damage which included Ja’Tavion Sanders, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Worthy. Sanders reached 114 yards, Worthy brought in a touchdown, while Mitchell brought in two of his own. Milroe did not look like a Alabama quarterback from their recent past. The Texas defense was able mix it up on the young QB and forced him into throwing two picks. It is worth noting that freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor (former Iowa commit) got beat off the ball quite a bit on Saturday.

Next Week: vs. Wyoming

2. Oklahoma (2-0)

The Sooners drop from the top spot in week one’s rankings after Texas’ performance. Oklahoma defeated a solid SMU crew 28-11 which was closer than what the 14-3 score heading into the fourth quarter intended. Dillon Gabriel continues his 2023 revenge tour with four passing touchdowns on Saturday. SMU outgained the Sooners with total yards and throughout the air, but costly turnovers helped Oklahoma prevail. Now they hit the road to face Tulsa, a potential upset?

Next Week: @ Tulsa

3. Kansas State

With Ewers, Gabriel, and Daniels getting a lot of love early in the season, Will Howard may be underrated to some. He combined for five touchdowns, while throwing for 250 yards this past Saturday. Kansas State had a beat down on Troy in every way possible, especially on defense, forcing three fumbles and an interception. A very interesting match arises this upcoming week as the Wildcats travel to face Missouri.

Next Week: @ Missouri

4. Kansas (2-0)

Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks showed out on Friday night, putting themselves on the map as a sneaky team to make some noise in the Big 12. The Jayhawks lead 28-7 at halftime against Illinois and after a couple late touchdowns, they came away with a 34-23 victory. Now a person could see this game in two different ways. One, Daniels and running back Devin Neal are a great combo and this Jayhawk team could be dangerous. Two, the Big Ten West has always been an ugly style of football and Illinois is nothing special. Pick your side, because Kansas upcoming schedule includes at Nevada, vs BYU, at Texas, and vs UCF.

Next Week: @ Nevada

5. UCF (2-0)

Wow what a game! Colton Boomer (last name may of helped his kick) knocked in a 40-yard field goal to win it for the Golden Knights as time expired. John Rhys Plumlee had a rough night, throwing two picks, but was able to find a nice connection with Kobe Hudson throughout the game. Hudson had five receptions for 134 yards, which was their only offense from the air. UCF earned their win and with ease their way into an easy week against Villanova. In two weeks, they will travel to the Small Apple to take on Kansas State in a game which will show us a lot about each team.

Next Week: vs. Known Football School Villanova

6. Cincinnati

The Bearcats take home a hard fought victory against Pittsburgh in the River City Rivalry. Leading 27-7 entering the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh fought their way back but Corey Kiner denied any chance of a final comeback. The Cincinnati running back ran for 153 yards on 20 carries, while also rushing for a touchdown. It's still early in the season with many teams yet to show their own identity, but could Cincinnati be able to compete in the Big 12? They have a favorable schedule and a 2-0 record on their side.

Next Week: vs. Miami (OH)

7. Oklahoma State (2-0)

The Cowboys are similar to Cincinnati in the way of which we don't exactly know what to think of them. They did secure a nice win on the road against Arizona State, with both Rangel and Gundy passing for a touchdown. The Cowboys had more rushing and passing yards than the Sun Devils and felt in control for a majority of the game. We’ve now seen both Gundy and Rangel play in both games and playing a close amount of snap to one another. Who is the true QB by week 6? Who will make the leap?

Next Week: vs. South Alabama

8. TCU (2-0)

TCU got their revenge after last week’s tough loss to Colorado. 41 points, 438 total yards, and forcing two turnovers were a great cure for a brutal loss hangover. Chandler Morris looked better, though that doesn’t say much as they played Nicholls State (yes a real school). The Horned Frogs quickly start conference play, meeting their new Big 12 member Houston this week.

Next Week: @ Houston

9. Iowa State (1-1)

Death, taxes, and Iowa beating Iowa State in the margins. It was a classic Cy-Hawk Game, low scoring, a blocked punt, and a little bit of hope to later crush some dreams. The skill players for the Cyclones were nowhere to be seen besides Jayden Higgins. After dropping what could of been a touchdown, Higgins answered with eight catches, 95 yards, and caught a touchdown. After Higgins, nothing on the Iowa State offense was impressive at all. The defense allowed 13 points along with Jeremiah Cooper adding another interception to his total this season. Their defense looks to be finding its footing, though the run defense could use some improvement. The Cyclones can bounce back next week, but the offense will need to find some better mojo.

Next Week: @ Ohio

10. BYU

The BYU offense put to bed the bad performance in week one with a 41-16 route of Southern Utah. Slovis threw for 348 and four touchdowns which relaxed the Cougar fans for the time being. Isaac Rex and Chase Roberts both had 80+ yards through the air along with a touchdown reception. However the running game was non existent with 46 total yards on the ground. BYU will be put to the test next week, and we will see if the offense has found its footing while facing a SEC defense.

Next Week: @ Arkansas

11. Baylor (0-2)

If there is any Baylor fans reading this, then that is great news. Because that means they haven’t cut their eyes out of your head after watching their sad football team. Baylor who led for most of the game, give up a Utah TD with just 17 seconds remaining. Now Baylor had their shot on the 22-yard line with one second left. Then a jump ball was thrown and Utah came away with a hard fought victory when the ball hit the ground. It was a bad game all the way around, especially with Baylor’s QB Richardson, who threw for two picks. Not the start Baylor fans were hoping for.

Next Week: vs. LIU

12. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders led 27-18 with 14:48 left to go in the fourth quarter. From then on, it was a horror story for any Texas Tech fan. You thought the Wyoming game could be topped? Well I’ll raise you with a meltdown and a brutal beat for any Texas Tech bettors. Tyler Shough had an on and off game, combining for four touchdowns, but also throwing three picks. A team can simply not win a game with their QB throwing three picks, especially with Heisman hopeful Bo Nix on the other side. Now, the Red Raiders schedule does give them the potential to bounce back, but they need better overall play.

Next week: vs. Tarleton State

13. Houston

If you have seen the Houston defense anywhere please alert the University, thank you. 43 points to Rice is simply disgusting, whether J.T. Daniels is the quarterback or not. Daniels threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns against this so called “defense.” Rice led 28-7 at half, but hey Houston came back with 21 points in the fourth quarter to force it into overtime. Well that didn't matter because they STINK and eventually fell 43-41 in double OT. Houston does have some potential wins in their near future with TCU, Sam Houston, Texas Tech, and West Virginia next up.

Next WeeK: vs. TCU

14. West Virginia

A win is a win. That’s what all of West Virginia is saying after beating Duquesne 56-17. Duquesne, the football powerhouse we all know and love couldn’t come away with the victory. Garrett Greene, Jaheim White, and Hudson Clement all headlined the win for West Virginia. Greene threw four touchdowns through the air, White rushed for 110 yards with a touchdown and Clement caught five passes for 177 yards and caught a trio of touchdowns. Clement is one of three wide receivers in West Virginia history who went for at least 175 yards and three touchdowns in a game. Now the Mountaineers turn their focus to heated rival Pittsburgh who comes off a close loss.

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh