This Week in GIFs: Iowa

Let’s try to get work through this one together

By CYHusker
NCAA Football: Iowa at Iowa State Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ah, CyHawk, everyone’s favorite game.

A game that really is a testament to the best of college football.

A great opening drive for the Cyclones resulted in a blocked field goal.

The defense gave up a huge run which led to a field goal, and they later gave up a touchdown.

Iowa State got an interception!

And then promptly threw a pick-6.

The 4th quarter got interesting with a field goal and a touchdown for the good guys.

The time management on that scoring drive was interesting.

The offense got one last try, and, well, it didn’t go well.

This game and the 2021 CyHawk game looking at each other:

Kirk Ferentz to Matt Campbell:

The defense is going to have a sore back after carrying this team all season.

Hey at least the ticket scanners worked.

Who are we going to beat on Saturday?

