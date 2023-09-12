Filed under: Iowa State Football This Week in GIFs: Iowa Let’s try to get work through this one together By CYHusker Sep 12, 2023, 5:07pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Iowa Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Ah, CyHawk, everyone’s favorite game. A game that really is a testament to the best of college football. A great opening drive for the Cyclones resulted in a blocked field goal. The defense gave up a huge run which led to a field goal, and they later gave up a touchdown. Iowa State got an interception! And then promptly threw a pick-6. The 4th quarter got interesting with a field goal and a touchdown for the good guys. The time management on that scoring drive was interesting. The offense got one last try, and, well, it didn’t go well. This game and the 2021 CyHawk game looking at each other: Kirk Ferentz to Matt Campbell: The defense is going to have a sore back after carrying this team all season. Hey at least the ticket scanners worked. Who are we going to beat on Saturday? Next Up In Iowa State Football Three Things We Learned: Iowa Iowa State Football Post Mortem: TOE Iowa State Falls to Iowa 20-13 2023 Tailgate Preview II: CyHawk Iowa State Football Preview: Cy-Hawk Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa @ Iowa State Loading comments...
Loading comments...