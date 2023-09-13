The Mid-Morning Dump: Back In Season

COOOOP Some words from one of the stars of the first two games.
Competitive excellence.— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 12, 2023
Sounds like @jeremiah1cooper!
pic.twitter.com/qr7QOXj1AS
BUSY WEEKEND Get ready for action Thursday through Saturday.
See you in Ames this week!— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 12, 2023
⚽️ Thursday, 5 PM vs. Oklahoma State
Thursday, 6:30 PM vs. UCSB
Friday, 6:30 PM vs. Ohio
Saturday, 2 PM vs. Drake pic.twitter.com/rvkc3HMvO3
CONDITT George to Portland.
Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023
EXCELLENCE Bryce Harper with another crazy statistic.
Bryce Harper joins some elite company— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2023
He's the sixth active player to record 1,500 hits and 300 HR in his first 12 MLB seasons. pic.twitter.com/fS3U59HUrG
USA USA The USMNT took home a nice 4-0 win last night.
A 4-0 win in the Twin Cities pic.twitter.com/v7YPWcCByl— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 13, 2023
OUT FOR SEASON If you haven’t heard, the MRI has confirmed the worst for Rodgers.
Breaking: An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career, sources told @adamschefter.— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
Rodgers’ season is now over. pic.twitter.com/w3p7zfyBWF
