 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Vikings vs. The Birds

Prime Time Cousins looks to get the Viks in the win col

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

ROCKIN IN HILTON Your #23 ranked Cyclones welcome UCSB to Ames.

CONFERENCE PLAY ARRIVES We got a double-header with soccer and volleyball in Ames, as ISU Soccer joins the mix!

BREECEEEEEEEE (On limited snaps) Breece Hall finished Week 1 with the second most rushing yards.

Around the Country

WHO WE GOT? Prime Time Kirk going to show out tonight or will the Eagles fly to 2-0?

DOMINATION The Braves continue to dominate their NL East opponents during the regular season.

PLAYOFF TIME! My lock for the title is the Aces and I feel great about it!

OHHHH? Speaking for all baseball fans, we wouldn’t mind another rematch in the playoffs.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...