The Mid-Morning Dump: Vikings vs. The Birds

ROCKIN IN HILTON Your #23 ranked Cyclones welcome UCSB to Ames.
Game Day at Hilton!— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 14, 2023
CONFERENCE PLAY ARRIVES We got a double-header with soccer and volleyball in Ames, as ISU Soccer joins the mix!
‼️— Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 14, 2023
Oklahoma State
️ Cyclone Soccer Complex
5 p.m.
️⚽️ ️ | #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/hJon9YLoY1
BREECEEEEEEEE (On limited snaps) Breece Hall finished Week 1 with the second most rushing yards.
Here are your rushing yards leaders after Week 1— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2023
What surprises you the most? pic.twitter.com/9f5FVvkDWu
WHO WE GOT? Prime Time Kirk going to show out tonight or will the Eagles fly to 2-0?
We got an NFC battle on TNF #MINvsPHI -- Thursday 8pm ET on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uuMytoVdGQ
DOMINATION The Braves continue to dominate their NL East opponents during the regular season.
6 STRAIGHT!— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 14, 2023
The Atlanta Braves are 2023 NL East Champions! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dIWxcZf5Sg
PLAYOFF TIME! My lock for the title is the Aces and I feel great about it!
#WNBAPlayoffs start NOW— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2023
Time to lock in pic.twitter.com/yiJpA7V16L
OHHHH? Speaking for all baseball fans, we wouldn’t mind another rematch in the playoffs.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson shared his thoughts about the Braves' home run celebrations in last night's game pic.twitter.com/WfhlRvwz0a— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 13, 2023
