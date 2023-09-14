The Mid-Morning Dump: Vikings vs. The Birds

Iowa State Athletics

ROCKIN IN HILTON Your #23 ranked Cyclones welcome UCSB to Ames.

CONFERENCE PLAY ARRIVES We got a double-header with soccer and volleyball in Ames, as ISU Soccer joins the mix!

BREECEEEEEEEE (On limited snaps) Breece Hall finished Week 1 with the second most rushing yards.

Here are your rushing yards leaders after Week 1



What surprises you the most? pic.twitter.com/9f5FVvkDWu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2023 Around the Country

WHO WE GOT? Prime Time Kirk going to show out tonight or will the Eagles fly to 2-0?

We got an NFC battle on TNF #MINvsPHI -- Thursday 8pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uuMytoVdGQ — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023

DOMINATION The Braves continue to dominate their NL East opponents during the regular season.

6 STRAIGHT!



The Atlanta Braves are 2023 NL East Champions! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/dIWxcZf5Sg — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 14, 2023

PLAYOFF TIME! My lock for the title is the Aces and I feel great about it!

#WNBAPlayoffs start NOW



Time to lock in pic.twitter.com/yiJpA7V16L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2023

OHHHH? Speaking for all baseball fans, we wouldn’t mind another rematch in the playoffs.