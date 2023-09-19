Filed under: This Week in GIFs: Ohio Ouch By CYHusker Sep 19, 2023, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Ohio Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports Surely, we wouldn’t lose to a MAC team, right? Right? Wrong. Oh heavens what a brutal watch that game was. The Cyclone offense was appallingly bad. And the defense was awesome yet again. The new strength program has really helped the offensive line. Our running backs trying to get through the holes left by our offensive line: A receiver just fell down leading to an interception. We missed a field goal that we actually did make. And our last drive was thwarted by a ricochet interception. And that, folks, is how you lose to a MAC team and start 1-2. Next Up In Iowa State Football Three Things We Learned: Ohio Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Ohio Iowa State Football Preview: Ohio Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 160) - CyHawk Sadness Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Ohio Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Ohio Loading comments...
