This Week in GIFs: Ohio

Ouch

By CYHusker
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Ohio Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports

Surely, we wouldn’t lose to a MAC team, right? Right?

Wrong.

Oh heavens what a brutal watch that game was.

The Cyclone offense was appallingly bad.

And the defense was awesome yet again.

The new strength program has really helped the offensive line.

Our running backs trying to get through the holes left by our offensive line:

A receiver just fell down leading to an interception.

We missed a field goal that we actually did make.

And our last drive was thwarted by a ricochet interception.

And that, folks, is how you lose to a MAC team and start 1-2.

