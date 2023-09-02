Filed under: GAMETHREAD I: Northern Iowa It’s game one By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Sep 2, 2023, 11:00am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GAMETHREAD I: Northern Iowa Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC Date: September 2nd Time: 1pm TV: ESPN+ Discuss in the comments below! More From Wide Right & Natty Lite 2023 Iowa State Football Preview: UNI Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 159) - Game Week vs. UNI Betting the Big 12 in 2023: Week One 2023 Tailgate Preview I: UNI Defensive Players to Watch: UNI @ ISU The Mid-Morning Dump: We Have Football Loading comments...
Loading comments...