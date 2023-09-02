Iowa State Handles Northern Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones started off the season with a 30-9 home win against the Northern Iowa Pantherhawks.

It’s been largely a comedy of errors for Iowa State against UNI over the past decade, but today left little doubt that Iowa State was the better squad. After all, whom amongst us hasn’t pined for a boring win against Northern Iowa?

The game got off to a quick start with UNI driving into ISU territory before Jeremiah Cooper jumped a route, taking the ball to the house for a pick 6.

UNI would then punt back to the Cyclones, and everyone held their breath as redshirt freshman Rocoo Becht took the first snaps. After trading punts, and set up by a huge punt return by Jaylin Noel, Becht led the Cyclones on an 7-play, 21 yard drive punctuated by a Becht QB sneak from under center (!!!!!!).

A horrible punt-fest broke out after that, until Becht again led the Cyclones on a long TD drive keyed by two Abu Sama runs, passes to Aiden Bitter and Jayden Higgins, and a 14-yard Tyler Moore TD pass.

Jeremiah Cooper reeled in his second interception on the next drive before the most shocking development in Cyclone Football in years - kicker Chase Contreraz lined up a 56-yard field goal and absolutely nailed it.

Becht would open the second half with a long touchdown to Ben Brahmer, which was a beautifully designed play, and Iowa State coasted to the finish from there.

UNI would continue to move the ball, putting up some stats, but Iowa State was content to not put anything more on film or risk injuries, as backups mainly played the 4th quarter.

Rocco Becht finished 10/13 for 113 and 2 TDs on the day, handling his first start very well. Iowa State racked up 6 sacks and 2 INTs, and also rushed for 134 yards as a team, as the offensive line turned in a solid performance.

Next up - Iowa.