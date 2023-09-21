 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Purdy in Primetime

Brock Purdy is about to shine once again.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT? Brock Purdy is in the NFL Hall of Fame....

OUR FANS ARE THE BEST Iowa State is supporting women’s basketball to new heights!

VOLLEYBALL REMAINS RANKED ISU heads to West Virginia for a Thursday/Friday setup.

Around the Country

BROCK HITS PRIMETIME The 49ers are about to wipe the floor with the Giants.

BEARS DOWN BAD Some awful things are going down in Chicago at the moment.

VIKINGS GET SOMEWHAT BETTER Minnesota gets some help in the run game.

PRETTY COOL STUFF Deion Sanders continues to be College Football’s darling.

