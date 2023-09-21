The Mid-Morning Dump: Purdy in Primetime

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT? Brock Purdy is in the NFL Hall of Fame....
From Mr. Irrelevant to Hall of Fame relevant.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2023
Now in Canton are the cleats that Brock Purdy wore during the @49ers win in Week 1 this season, when he became the first QB in NFL history to start his career 6-0, with 2+TD passes in each game.
Full Story: https://t.co/1AJlLy8whN
OUR FANS ARE THE BEST Iowa State is supporting women’s basketball to new heights!
Hilton Magic making it happen for 20+ YEARS‼️— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) September 20, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/LojrE000Ys
VOLLEYBALL REMAINS RANKED ISU heads to West Virginia for a Thursday/Friday setup.
.— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) September 20, 2023
https://t.co/T0TN0SyL44 pic.twitter.com/H8EtSiKcaI
BROCK HITS PRIMETIME The 49ers are about to wipe the floor with the Giants.
It's a house party!#94Niners x #TNF pic.twitter.com/JkNWhYJKIo— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2023
BEARS DOWN BAD Some awful things are going down in Chicago at the moment.
Bears’ DC Alan Williams resigned this afternoon. He will not return to the team.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023
VIKINGS GET SOMEWHAT BETTER Minnesota gets some help in the run game.
Rams trading RB Cam Akers to the Vikings. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/JBrs7vGEke— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2023
PRETTY COOL STUFF Deion Sanders continues to be College Football’s darling.
This is some really powerful stuff from Deion Sanders…— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 21, 2023
Colorado WR Jimmy Horn was having a rough game, so Deion pulled him aside and gave him an important message.
He told Horn that his dad, who is in prison, was watching him play.
"He's watching you right now. He wants to…"
