The Mid-Morning Dump: Purdy in Primetime

Iowa State Athletics

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT? Brock Purdy is in the NFL Hall of Fame....

From Mr. Irrelevant to Hall of Fame relevant.



Now in Canton are the cleats that Brock Purdy wore during the @49ers win in Week 1 this season, when he became the first QB in NFL history to start his career 6-0, with 2+TD passes in each game.



Full Story: https://t.co/1AJlLy8whN pic.twitter.com/5xGPGlAkFR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2023

OUR FANS ARE THE BEST Iowa State is supporting women’s basketball to new heights!

Hilton Magic making it happen for 20+ YEARS‼️



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/LojrE000Ys — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) September 20, 2023

VOLLEYBALL REMAINS RANKED ISU heads to West Virginia for a Thursday/Friday setup.

BROCK HITS PRIMETIME The 49ers are about to wipe the floor with the Giants.

BEARS DOWN BAD Some awful things are going down in Chicago at the moment.

Bears’ DC Alan Williams resigned this afternoon. He will not return to the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

VIKINGS GET SOMEWHAT BETTER Minnesota gets some help in the run game.

Rams trading RB Cam Akers to the Vikings. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/JBrs7vGEke — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2023

PRETTY COOL STUFF Deion Sanders continues to be College Football’s darling.