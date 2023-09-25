The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclone Victory Monday

Iowa State Athletics

WE WON A GAME. The Cyclones beat Oklahoma State on Saturday.

ROB GRAY NOTEBOOK. A great recap following Saturday.

SATURDAY PHOTOS. From the game courtesy of Jackie over at CF.

AIR RAID? Has the offensive philosophy changed for good?

VOLLEYBALL WINS. #25 ISU got a win over West Virginia.

SOCCER. The Cyclones fell 1-0 at Cincinnati.

Around The Country

OHIO STATE. Beats Notre Dame at the buzzer.

DO YOU BELIEVE? Not many do after Colorado got DOMINATED by Oregon.

MIND-BOGGLING. Stats from Iowa’s despicable offensive performance at Penn State.

AMAZING CATCH. From a Florida player over the weekend.

WASHINGTON IS A WAGON. They obliterated Cal.

MLB POWER RANKINGS. One more week, folks.

MIAMI. Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen anything like it.

COWBOYS. Yikes, that was rough.

VIKINGS. Man, that was brutal.

WEEK 3 NFL GRADES. The Bears get, well, what’s lower than F?

RYDER CUP. One of the best sporting events is here.