This Week in GIFs: Victory Against Oklahoma State

The Cyclones are back on track

By CYHusker
Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well the weather certainly didn’t look promising.

Instead, the weather was perfect.

The game started with lots of this:

And then Okie State got downfield quickly, scoring in 2 plays.

And then the Cyclones and Rocco Becht let loose.

Wait, you can throw the ball?

Becht kept lobbing bombs downfield to Jackson and Noel.

Nate Scheelhaase fooled us all by running a draw on 3rd and 8.

Chase Contreraz nailed two field goals, including a 51-yarder.

Beau Freyler is a DAWG.

Watching Oklahoma State getting a stop and score was troubling.

But TJ Tampa sealed the game with an interception.

Nate Scheelhaase looking for who was holding the offense back:

Sign me up for more Air Raid Rocco right now.

