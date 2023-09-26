Filed under: Iowa State Football This Week in GIFs: Victory Against Oklahoma State The Cyclones are back on track By CYHusker Sep 26, 2023, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Victory Against Oklahoma State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK Well the weather certainly didn’t look promising. Instead, the weather was perfect. The game started with lots of this: And then Okie State got downfield quickly, scoring in 2 plays. And then the Cyclones and Rocco Becht let loose. Wait, you can throw the ball? Becht kept lobbing bombs downfield to Jackson and Noel. Nate Scheelhaase fooled us all by running a draw on 3rd and 8. Chase Contreraz nailed two field goals, including a 51-yarder. Beau Freyler is a DAWG. Watching Oklahoma State getting a stop and score was troubling. But TJ Tampa sealed the game with an interception. Nate Scheelhaase looking for who was holding the offense back: Sign me up for more Air Raid Rocco right now. Next Up In Iowa State Football Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Oklahoma State Iowa State Beats Oklahoma State 2023 Tailgate Preview: III Oklahoma State Iowa State Football Preview: Oklahoma State Offensive Players to Watch: Oklahoma State @ Iowa State Three Things We Learned: Ohio Loading comments...
Loading comments...