Cyclones in the NFL: Week 3

Week 3 of NFL action has concluded and the Cyclones.... well... had a week to forget. Or rather, they had a Sunday to forget, which we’ll get to here in a moment, but for now, I’m going to sit back and admire yet another gem from Brock Purdy and the Niners.

Thursday

Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers Quarterback

It wasn’t the start to the game that Brock had drawn up, I’m sure. 5 of 11 to open a game isn’t usually all that good, but it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you end. Brock turned it up from there completing 25 of his 37 attempts for 310 yards (his first regular season 300 yard game,) a pair of touchdowns, and no interceptions. As long as Brock Purdy leads the Niners in pass attempts, they’re undefeated. That’s saying something. They’ll look to continue that next week at home against the Cardinals.

Brock Purdy is the 3rd-youngest player in NFL history to throw for 700 pass yards, 4 Pass TD and have 0 INT through 3 games of a season.



The only players younger? Lamar Jackson in his 2019 MVP season and Patrick Mahomes in his 2018 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/DetSUgLqBQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2023

Sunday

Breece Hall - New York Jets Running Back

Allen Lazard - New York Jets Wide Receiver

Please someone save these two... Zach Wilson might be the worst quarterback that’s taken a snap in the NFL, and it’s costing both these guys dearly. On Sunday, Breece Hall finally got the majority of carries (12 to 8 over Dalvin Cook) but only picked up 18 yards (1.5 yards per carry) and Allen Lazard hauled in a trio of receptions (2nd on the team) for 39 yards (also 2nd on the team) behind WR1 Garrett Wilson. These two guys need someone at the helm that’s better than Wilson. It’s that easy. The Jets are loaded at every position other than the most important one, and their 0-2 since Rodgers went down averaging just 10 points per game in those two. Hopefully they get that situation figured out, but if Robert Saleh’s comments after the Jets’ 15th straight loss to the Patriots are to be taken literally, it may not be coming any time soon...

Will McDonald - New York Jets Defensive End

It’s been a relatively quiet start to the year for Will, playing in just 11 snaps on Sunday and not recording a stat. The Jets are very deep on defense, and Will is going to have to earn more snaps, starting by being a rotational piece. The Jets like him, but they’re not giving him snaps for free. Hopefully we’ll continue to see snaps go up as the season goes on, but for now, McDonald will continue to just be a rotational piece.

Jake Hummel - Los Angeles Rams Linebacker

Was active but did not log a snap on defense. Continuing to be a staple special teams player for the Rams (79% of ST snaps this season.)

Xavier Hutchinson - Houston Texans Wide Receiver

Was active but did not log a snap

Anthony Johnson Jr. - Green Bay Packers Safety

Inactive for week 3 (healthy scratch)

Charlie Kolar - Baltimore Ravens Tight End

Inactive for week 3 (healthy scratch)

David Montgomery - Detroit Lions Running Back

Inactive for week 3 (thigh)