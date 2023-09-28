Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Oklahoma

I would like to take partial credit for the Pork Producers post earlier this week. In case you missed it, here it is!

The perfect NIL partnership that combines all our favorite things – PORK, football in Iowa and community!



Iowa Pork will be donating $1,000 of pork to each player’s food pantry of choice. Food insecurity remains an issue for many people and we’re honored to partner with these… pic.twitter.com/Omuamy32aF — Iowa Pork Producers (@IowaPork) September 26, 2023

Iowa State: Defensive Backs

This weekend, Oklahoma’s strong passing offense will face off against Iowa State’s formidable passing defense. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel-led passing attack, averaging 349 yards per game, faces its toughest test against Iowa State’s defense, which allows only 177 passing yards per game.

Iowa State’s secondary has already proven themselves against some talented quarterbacks this season with 18 pass deflections and five interceptions. They have also been strong in tackling, recording 142 out of the team’s total of 249 tackles, including two sacks.

However, the secondary will face a significant challenge as Oklahoma has a wealth of talented receivers. With Darien Porter and Malik Verdon currently out with injuries, the secondary rotation may include Trevon Howard, Ta’Shawn James, Jamison Patton, and Jontez Williams. Patience and discipline will be key for Iowa State’s defense in this matchup.

Did that as a team‼️



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/N4cIEK4zdW — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 24, 2023

Oklahoma: Danny Stutsman

In another style of the 3-3-5 Stack defense, Mike Linebacker Danny Stutsman has been a key player for the Sooners. He has made 43 total tackles (team-high by over double), two sacks (team-high), a fumble recovery, and a pick-six this season. Danny’s interception against Tulsa this season was a result of a poorly-timed slant route, and Rocco tends to throw interceptions on poorly-timed throws (or receivers just slipping). Danny’s versatility could potentially capitalize on this with Iowa State struggling to run the ball against weaker defenses.