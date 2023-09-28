The Mid-Morning Dump: Dame Time to Milwaukee

Iowa State Athletics

WE NOW WAIT The date and time is set for CyHawk. Can’t wait!

This year's Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk game, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, will tipoff at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/jBuJ2xxKYl — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) September 27, 2023

YOUNGSTER GETTING SHINE Rocco gets the shine he deserves.





348 passing yds.

27-of-38

3 TDs

0 INTshttps://t.co/XgKfN6ZH57



pic.twitter.com/57Mf1mlNVW — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 26, 2023

PUPS AT THE PITCH We have dogs and soccer? Sounds like a win win to me.

⚽️ +



Don't miss this Thursday when we take on Houston at 6 pm!



: https://t.co/R2ZqtouDqV pic.twitter.com/0kNORklyuJ — Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) September 26, 2023 Around the Country

VIBES ARE HIGH IN MILWAUKEE Lillard is off to the Bucks with high hopes of a ring.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FRgQyDVjQG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

OH OKAY JIMMY Sounds like someone is salty about the trade.

Jimmy Butler:



“Y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering.”



pic.twitter.com/bcyIrtTpeB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 27, 2023

CUBS DOWN BAD Please check on any Cubs fans you know. Lord have mercy on them.

THIS IS NUTS Wow, just wow. Ronald Acuna Jr. deserves that MVP Award.