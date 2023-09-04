Big 12 Power Rankings: Week One

Week one has come and gone and there were some interesting scores that came with it. These power rankings are strictly based off a Week one performance, along with a slight edge going to their built roster.

That state of Texas had it rough with Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech all losing and Houston narrowly escaping their game with a win. Oklahoma and UCF looked electric on both sides of the ball while Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Kansas State all handled their opponents quite easily on Saturday.

1. Oklahoma (1-0)

By far the best beatdown on Saturday with the Sooners destroying Arkansas State. They were beating them so bad, Arkansas State coach was breaking down on the sideline. Tough scene, but not for the Sooners. Gabriel contributed three total touchdowns and threw for over 300 yards through the air. The defense displayed a goose egg while giving up just 208 total yards. It was a great show for Oklahoma to start the season.

Next Week: vs. ACC Powerhouse SMU

2. Texas

On both sides of the ball the Longhorns displayed great execution in a 37-10 victory over Rice. Though they did not cover, Texas mounted 458 total yards on offense with Ewers connecting on three passing touchdowns. Xavier Worthy continues to show why he is one of the best receivers in the league with 90 yards, on 10 targets, while averaging 12.9 yards per catch. After the Texas defense allowed points on Rice’s first drive of the game, they shut down their offense until Rice score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Next up? Alabama on their home turf which is no easy task.

Next Week: @ Alabama (Yikes)

3. Kansas State

Will Howard connected on the QB trifecta on Saturday with throwing, running, and receiving a touchdown in the 45-0 blowout against Southeast Missouri State. Their opponent doesn’t say much, but the Wildcats did their job and blew them out of the water. The Redhawks only could run for a total of 6 rushing yard against Kansas State, while the Wildcats ran for 228. It was a pretty nice showing overall as K-State starts the season 1-0.

Next Week: vs. Troy

4. UCF

Welcome to the league UCF! The Golden Knights scored 14 points exactly in each quarter and did not give up a touchdown on defense. Now, Kent State isn’t exactly a world-beater, but UCF did impress on that Thursday night. Now with some extra rest and a 1-0 record, the Knights head to the blue turf and face Boise State which sets up to be a great game.

Next Week: @ Boise State

5. Iowa State

Though the offense wasn’t the best, the defense and special teams (yes special teams) showed up a big way for the Clones. On the sixth play of the game, Jeremiah Cooper called house on a pick-6, which was one of his two picks of the game. Becht finished his day with two passing touchdowns on just 10 completions. The offense as a whole needs some work, but the defense really showed the fans that this year could really be special on that side of the ball. The Cyclones will get a much bigger test in Week 2 against Iowa and Cade Macadamia Nuts. The former Michigan back-up didn’t look 100% healthy last week which gives life to Iowa State.

Next Week: vs. The Hawks from Iowa Shitty

6. Kansas

At halftime Kansas led just 17-10 but came in with a full force in the second half. The Jayhawks bullied Missouri State on each possession from the third quarter on and won 48-17. Justin Bean filled in for Jalon Daniels who missed the game due to back tightness. Daniels is expected to start next week, which is a great sign for the Jayhawks. Kansas had four players rush for a touchdown while Bean threw two of his own. Illinois, who is a dark horse to compete in the Big 10 comes to town in what could be a very fun game in the Week 2 slate.

Next Week: vs. Illinois

7. TCU

Just a tough week for TCU in so many ways. A lot of people have joined the Colorado bandwagon and whether they are good or not, TCU had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Colorado has some talent no doubt, but giving up over 500 passing yards and 45 points is not in the recipe to victory. Chandler Morris was solid at QB but had some deadly interceptions as well. One bright side for TCU was the run game, as they combined for 262 rushing yards and 7.1 yards per rush.

Next Week: vs. Nicholls State

8. Cincinnati

Cincinnati joins the list of teams to beat down on an awful opponent on their schedule. Eastern Kentucky stood no chance in the game at all. Emory Jones for Cincinnati showed out with 345 passing yards and seven total touchdowns. Their offense clicked on every play and their 667 total yards on offense was plenty of evidence. The Bearcats now head to Pittsburgh which could tell us a little more about each squad.

Next Week: @ Pittsburgh (sneaky good game)

9. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys probably would have wanted to start their season with a larger victory than just 14 points. Entering the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas was just down 13-7 and was in it to win it. However, Coach Gundy was able to slowly pull away and escape Week 1. Central Arkansas was able to move the ball on the Cowboys pretty easily too. 389 total yards and 19 first downs were made but only 13 points to show for it. Though it’s a victory in the win column, there is a lot to fix before their road game with the Sun Devils.

Next Week: @ Big 12 Rival Arizona State

10. BYU

A victory? Yes, but a 14-0 win over Sam Houston wasn’t quite the victory they were looking for. Especially with new QB Kedon Slovis, one would have expected a better game on offense. On the bright side, BYU’s defense came to play, forcing three turnovers and holding Sam Houston to just 38 rushing yards. A very nice effort out of the defense, but the offense will need to be better moving forward. They should get back on track this upcoming week against Souther Utah in hopes to start the young season 2-0.

Next Week: vs. Southern Utah

11. Texas Tech

Just a brutal brutal brutalllllll loss against Wyoming. The double-overtime thriller ended with the Cowboys converting a fourth down and a two-point conversion to upset Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were a team a lot of people had their eye on to make some noise in the Big 12. Instead, they have to wait an hour to play after a rain delay, lose a tough game on the road, and follow all that up with a game against Oregon who just put up 81 in Week 1. Luckily for them, conference games are still a couple weeks away.

Next Week: vs. Oregon

12. Houston

Houston, is this a problem? UTSA is solid competition (were receiving AP votes), but a three-point victory was not the type of victory expected. The defense held its own when it had to, forcing three turnovers and allowing just 14 points. However UTSA was able to gain 417 total yards and just couldn’t capitalize. Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith had a average outing, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Not the 1-0 start they were looking for, but a win if a win.

Next Week: @ Rice (covered against Texas so watch out)

13. Baylor

“Baylor, I hardly know her,” Texas State probably. Just an absolute terrible loss for Baylor especially when they have to face a very good Utah team in Week 2. Texas State controlled the game from the start and was leading 28-13 at halftime. TJ Finley played extremely well for Texas State, throwing for three touchdowns and 298 yards. Baylor struggled in every aspect, giving up 441 total yards and turning the ball over two times. The Bears better find the problem and find it fast. Their upcoming schedule: vs. Utah, vs. LIU-Post, vs. Texas, at UCF.

Next Week: vs Big 12 Legend Utah

14. West Virginia

It’s going to be a tough season for West Virginia to say the least. A road game against Penn State didn’t do them any favors either. They couldn’t get anything to go on offense despite their 15 points. The rushing game was able to show up, but they really struggled through the air. The Mountaineers struggled even more on offense, going 4/14 during the game on third down. It’s gonna be a tough season for this squad, especially with what their schedule looks like. At least they can still play Country Roads. Just a great song!

Next Week: vs. Duquesne