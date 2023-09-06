Litecast: CyHawk Preview w/Rodger Sherman!

This week we had the pleasure of bringing on writer Rodger Sherman of the Road Rodge series to help preview the CyHawk game. Rodger will be in attendance in Ames so we covered all the most important things about how to pander to Iowa State fans, how a non-Iowan looks at the game, the origins of “El Assico”, how the rivalry survives with both schools in different conferences, making fun of Iowa’s offense, NIL beer wars, and so much more!

You can find Rodger’s work on Twitter @rodger and if you want to support his trip across the country you can become a patron for as little as $5/month on Patreon at Road Rodge.