Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ TCU

Last Time Out

Do we have to talk about it? Iowa State went from playing some of their best basketball against Houston and Oklahoma State to an absolute stinker of a second half against BYU. Albeit BYU’s offense was always going to be a tough out for Iowa State’s no-middle, trap heavy defense, BYU was gonna have to miss some shots, and they didn’t, well technically they did, but they made too many.

On top of that Hason Ward got ejected, and Tre King fouled out. Did I forget to mention that Tamin Lipsey left the game with a shoulder sprain? Not exactly a fun trip to Provo, Utah.

About TCU

I was really high on this TCU team going into the season, and at their best they can beat anyone in the Big 12 this year. They were a ref job from beating Kansas at the Phog, beat Houston right after Iowa State did, but the Horned Frogs did just drop one at Cincy after a parade of missed free throws by TCU.

Statistically, this team won’t blow you away. They’re good at a lot, not great at anything. The main difference between Iowa State and TCU is tempo. TCU will want to get up and down more than Iowa State, but sometimes a sped-up offense can play right into Iowa State’s hands.

Player to Watch

At the top of this list is probably Tamin Lipsey’s status going into today’s game, but TCU has a wide variety of players to pick from. Emmanuel Miller is coming off of a Big 12 player of the week run and was a big part of their win against Houston. Jameer Nelson Jr. was one of the higher rated transfers in the country this off-season, and his backcourt mate is constant Cyclone pain-in-the-ass Avery Anderson.

I will be interested in how the Cyclones defend Emmanuel Miller, I’m guessing he’ll get the kitchen sink thrown at him, and you might even see some double teams in the post. Unfortunately, that tends to leave someone open on the perimeter.

Pick 3

Curtis Jones legacy game (Especially if Lipsey is out) Avery Anderson shoots much better than 28% from 3. (His season average) TCU turns it over 15+ times.

Score Prediction

TCU - 71

Iowa State - 68