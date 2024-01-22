The Mid-Morning Dump: Brock Purdy is on to the NFC Title Game

Iowa State Athletics

ROAD DAWGS. Iowa State secured a win Fort Worth on Saturday.

TJ TALKS. His thoughts on the TCU win.

TAMIN TALKS. His shoulder injury and return.

SPRING TENNIS. Iowa State is off to a 2-0 start.

SWIMMING AND DIVING. Close loss to TCU over the weekend.

ARMY TRANSFER. Isaiah Alston is joining the Cyclone football team.

Around The Country

49ERS. A late comeback lifts the ‘Niners over Green Bay.

BROCK PURDY. Drives people insane, and here’s why.

LOOKING AT YOU, NICK WRIGHT. What are Purdy’s haters left with now?

MOTOR CITY KITTIES. Don’t look now, they’re in the title game!

DAMN IT. The Taylor Swift saga continues another week.

SNOWBALLS. Bills fans sure tossed a lot of them on Sunday.

RAVENS. Absolutely spanked the Texans.

NBA TRADE RUMORS. Plenty of buzz around Bruce Brown.

TRAE YOUNG. Has a concussion.

MADNESS. Saturday was a crazy day of College Basketball.

TARA VANDERVEER. Passes Coach K as the winningest coach in CBB history.