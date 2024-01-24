 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Game day!

Both the men and women hit the court tonight.

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

INCOMING WILDCATS K-State comes to town and looks to stay atop of the Big 12.

GIRLS ON THE ROAD The Cyclone women look to bounce back after their first Big 12 loss.

OWNING THE WNBA Bridget Carleton reminds us all that she’s still a bucket.

Around the Country

DOWN GOES KENTUCKY South Carolina is someone to keep an eye on during March.

WOAHHHH Doc Rivers is now the favorite to land with the Bucks.

END OF AN ERA This is a sad day. This is a bad day. Sweet dreams young prince.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer officially join Cooperstown.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...