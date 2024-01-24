The Mid-Morning Dump: Game day!

Iowa State Athletics

INCOMING WILDCATS K-State comes to town and looks to stay atop of the Big 12.

GIRLS ON THE ROAD The Cyclone women look to bounce back after their first Big 12 loss.

OWNING THE WNBA Bridget Carleton reminds us all that she’s still a bucket.

40 burger, eight made threes and a win?



that's tough, @bridgecarleton. ‍ pic.twitter.com/SjMAC8QCiu — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 23, 2024 Around the Country

DOWN GOES KENTUCKY South Carolina is someone to keep an eye on during March.

WOAHHHH Doc Rivers is now the favorite to land with the Bucks.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

END OF AN ERA This is a sad day. This is a bad day. Sweet dreams young prince.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

WELCOME TO THE CLUB Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer officially join Cooperstown.