The Mid-Morning Dump: Game day!

INCOMING WILDCATS K-State comes to town and looks to stay atop of the Big 12.
The Sunflower State comes to Ames.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/DdD9PNg9ek— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 22, 2024
GIRLS ON THE ROAD The Cyclone women look to bounce back after their first Big 12 loss.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 23, 2024
: https://t.co/v6OpN8naaS
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/WAPJhRpabU
OWNING THE WNBA Bridget Carleton reminds us all that she’s still a bucket.
40 burger, eight made threes and a win?— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 23, 2024
that's tough, @bridgecarleton. pic.twitter.com/SjMAC8QCiu
DOWN GOES KENTUCKY South Carolina is someone to keep an eye on during March.
This one was for you, Gamecock fans. #Gamecocks // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/2VvT0HVsoe— Gamecock Men's Basketball (@GamecockMBB) January 24, 2024
WOAHHHH Doc Rivers is now the favorite to land with the Bucks.
BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024
END OF AN ERA This is a sad day. This is a bad day. Sweet dreams young prince.
We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024
Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy
WELCOME TO THE CLUB Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer officially join Cooperstown.
Three new shrines in Cooperstown pic.twitter.com/oRszIpcb2V— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2024
