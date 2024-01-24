Cyclones Look For Season Sweep Of Jayhawks

Last Time Out

The last time the Cyclones took the court they suffered their first conference loss of the season. A trip to Lubbock saw the Lady Raiders come out on top 71-63. The Cyclones were led in scoring by Emily Ryan off the bench with 18, followed by Audi Crooks with 14, Hannah Belanger with 11, and Jalynn Bristow with 10. Texas Tech shot 44.8% from deep and it proved to be too much for the Twister Sisters.

About Kansas

Kansas sits at 9th in the conference with a 2-5 conference record and a 9-9 overall record. Their conference wins came against Baylor and Oklahoma State. They are currently on a 2 game skid with back to back losses against Texas and Kansas State, both on the road. In the previous matchup against Kansas, the Cyclones won 69-61 in Hilton despite a 16 point, 4 assist, and 6 rebound performance from S’Mya Nichols.

Opponent Player to Watch

Senior guard Holly Kersgeiter is having a very good season. Shooting 43.7% from deep has helped her to second leading scorer on the team with 12 points per game. Last time aainst the Clones, she scored 14. In her last 7 outings she has hit double figures 6 times including a 21 point performance against Texas Tech and a 19 point 6 rebound performance in the upset win over Baylor.

What Will Happen

Being at home will be a boost for Kansas and they will prove to be a test, but the Cyclones will be prepared after a weekend without a game.

Kansas - 69

Iowa State - 72

Pick Three

Emily Ryan buzzer beater to win Cyclones get 20+ points off the bench Hannah Belanger shoots 50% from 3

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (12-5, 6-1 Big 12) @ Kansas (9-9, 2-5 Big 12)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

When: Jan. 24 2024 - 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+