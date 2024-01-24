Cyclones Take Down Kansas State 78-67

What a beautiful mess that was.

The Iowa State Cyclones hung on in a true slugfest with the Kansas State Wildcats in Hilton Coliseum, winning by a final score of 78-67.

Game wise, there are many storylines, including a huge game from Milan Momcilociv and the continued arrival of Curtis Jones, but the officials and some in-game antics from Kansas State dominate our minds.

Officiating crew whistled an absurd about of fouls in each half, but the second half really got out of hand. The game felt incredibly broken up, helped by TV timeouts, and both teams quickly ended up in foul trouble. Both coaches road the officials, and Jerome Tang ended up getting a technical foul with two minutes left. There are rumors of things thrown at the K-State bench, and ISU’s coaches weren’t happy with their opposite numbers either.

Iowa State led by 12 at halftime, jumping out to a big lead before going back and forth with the Wildcats in the second half. Momcilovic led the way with 19, and Curtis Jones chipped in 18, following up on his strong performance against TCU. Keshon Gilbert was the only other Cyclone in double figures with 15.

Turnovers and missed free throws plagued the Cyclones, but they rebounded well and finally closed a game strong offensively, all positive signs for this young team.

They next welcome Kansas to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday for what is sure to be an epic matchup.