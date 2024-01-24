Twister Sisters Fall In Lawrence

Making her first start since returning, Emily Ryan replaced Nyamer Diew in the starting lineup. The first quarter set the tone for the game. A low scoring, tough, close battle. The Cyclones found buckets from three scorers, Audi Crooks, Hannah Belanger, and Isnelle Natabou. A low 8 points only had the Clones down 8-10 at the quarter break.

The second quarter saw the Jalynn Bristow run. With 5:25 left in the half she made a layup on an assist from Addy Brown. The next two times down the court she hit a 3 off of an Emily Ryan assist. Scoring 8 in a row in a minute and a half by herself, Bristow propelled the Cyclones to outscore Kansas in the quarter. Outscoring Kansas 15-13 in the quarter, the Clones were able to tie it up at half thanks to an Addy Brown layup with 19 seconds left.

After half, it was a quarter for the freshman with all 17 of Iowa State’s points in the quarter coming from Brown, Crooks, and Joens. Crooks tallied 8 on the quarter including a mid-range jumper that tied it up with a minute to play in the quarter. After a Taiyanna Jackson free throw for Kansas, the Cyclones and Jayhawks would head into the final period in a close game with Kansas up 40-41.

On the first possession of the 4th, Crooks nabbed an offense rebound and scored to give the Cyclones the lead. The teams traded buckets, free throws, and the lead back and forth until the final two minutes. S’Mya Nichols made a layup to put Kansas up 55-56 with a minute and 52 seconds on the clock. The Cyclones would never take the lead back. The only points scored for the Clones after that was a 3 from Hannah Belanger with 1 second left to cut the score to 58-60, which would be the final.

A disappointing road loss drops the Twister Sisters to 6-2 in conference play. They will look to get back on track in Morgantown against West Virginia on Saturday at 1:00. Roll Clones!