The Mid-Morning Dump: Low Down

SETH GREENBERG Real good take out of Seth here

⁦@CycloneMBB⁩ is the TOUGHEST team in college basketball. Tough together gritty connected. There tussles are tight their bench is engaged I explain. ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ pic.twitter.com/76Lnf27S3j — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) January 25, 2024

CLONES WIN Another one in Hilton

OTZ Instant reaction with the GOAT John Walters

Instant Reaction after tonight’s win against Kansas State is brought to you by our friends @DriveToyota !! pic.twitter.com/ZriAKbbZSq — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 25, 2024

Around the Country

WIZARDS FIRE HEAD COACH Wes Unseld Jr. is out

Breaking: Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is out as head coach and will move to a front office advisory position, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/hhvl6BFSG7 — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2024

HARBAUGH There is a new man in charge for the Chargers

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

DOC RIVERS The Bucks have found their coach

Doc Rivers is signing a contract with the Bucks through the 2026-27 season that is worth “in the range” of $40M, per @ShamsCharania



Milwaukee is still currently paying out Mike Budenholzer and Adrian Griffin pic.twitter.com/3QTOQLaswk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2024

LEFT OUT? With all the coaching moves, will we see Belichick’s name in a headline soon?

OC SEARCH IN PHILLY Sirianni is looking for someone to make the offense “less stale.”