The Mid-Morning Dump: Low Down

Cyclones defended Hilton again last night.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

SETH GREENBERG Real good take out of Seth here

CLONES WIN Another one in Hilton

OTZ Instant reaction with the GOAT John Walters

Around the Country

WIZARDS FIRE HEAD COACH Wes Unseld Jr. is out

HARBAUGH There is a new man in charge for the Chargers

DOC RIVERS The Bucks have found their coach

LEFT OUT? With all the coaching moves, will we see Belichick’s name in a headline soon?

OC SEARCH IN PHILLY Sirianni is looking for someone to make the offense “less stale.

