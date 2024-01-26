Wrestling: OU and Oklahoma State Preview

WHAT: #4 Iowa State vs. #16 Oklahoma, #5 Oklahoma State

WHERE and WHEN:

Oklahoma – 7 PM – Friday, January 26th @ McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State – 6 PM – Saturday, January 27th @ Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

HOW TO WATCH:

Oklahoma – ESPN+

Oklahoma State – ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: Varsity App or Cyclones.com

LIVE CHAT: WRNL Wrestling Discord — Whether a diehard wrestling fan or just a Cyclone interested in learning more about the sport, join us on Discord!

——

Iowa State wrestling hits the road this weekend for duals against blue blood Big 8 foes Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. On Friday, the Cyclones take on the #16 Sooners who are in their first season under new head coach Roger Kish. Saturday night is college wrestling’s featured dual of the weekend — a top 5 showdown against the Cowboys in Stillwater.

#16 Oklahoma

After leaving North Dakota State last offseason for Norman, Roger Kish is in his first season as head coach of the Sooners. He’s looking to bring Oklahoma back to being a perennial top 5 finisher at NCAAs that produces champions. While that isn’t going to happen in year 1, the Sooners have a solid lineup without any big holes. They managed to keep most of their impact wrestlers during the coaching change, as well as bring in some quality starters through the transfer portal. OU is 5-3 on the season, with losses to Mizzou, Oklahoma State, and Wisconsin (oh no OU). Their best wins are over Navy, West Virginia and Little Rock. The Sooners are led by 2x All-American Stephen Buchanan. The Cyclones will likely see 4 more ranked OU wrestlers. Fun fact: OU is Iowa State’s most common dual opponent. This will be the 101st meeting between the programs.

Projected Matchups

Individual rankings from FloWrestling. Iowa State listed first.

125: #24 Kysen Terukina vs. Conrad Hendriksen

Freshman Hendriksen wasn’t supposed to be the guy for the Sooners this year —they brought in 2x NCAA qualifier Antonio Lorenzo from Cal Poly — but he’s the guy now. He’s been in and out of the rankings. Terukina will be favored, but anything can happen at 125 this season.

133: #8 Evan Frost vs. Jace Koelzer or Gabe Vidlak

Koelzer is a 6th year transfer in from Northern Colorado. He qualified at 125 in 2022. He’s comparable to UVU’s Kase Mauger, who Frost teched last time out. Vidlak has only wrestled in three duals in his career. I’d expect to see Koelzer.

141: #8 Anthony Echemendia vs. Kaden Smith or Carter Schmidt

3x NCAA qualifier Mosha Schwartz is still injured, so Echemendia will get one of the Sooner freshmen. It doesn’t particularly matter which one, as Echemendia is a takedown machine against all but the truly elite at 141.

149: #8 Casey Swiderski or Zach Redding vs. #16 Willie McDougald or John Wiley

Casey Swiderski is slated to compete for the first time since the CKLV! He looks to pick up where he left off. McDougald was a Big 12 finalist in 2022 before redshirting last season. He’s got a few losses this season to guys Swiderski beat soundly. BUT he’s also got a win over current #7 Ty Watters of West Virginia. Wiley upset Paniro Johnson in this dual last season, but the more we see him the more that looks like an aberration. This would be his first match down at 149 this season.

157: #9 Cody Chittum vs. #33 Jared Hill

Jared Hill has been consistently inconsistent in his two seasons as a Sooner. He made the NCAA tournament last year, but he doesn’t have a signature win this season. Jason Kraisser took him out in OT last season.

165: #2 David Carr vs. #28 Cael Carlson or Mannix Morgan

Carlson is a transfer in from Minnesota. He was an NCAA qualifier for the Gophers in 2022, but didn’t win the spot last year. In Norman he’s been alright, but routinely gives up bonus points against top tier competition. Last I checked David Carr was top tier competition.

174: MJ Gaitan vs. #32 Tate Picklo or Gerrit Nijenhuis *KEY MATCHUP*

MJ Gaitan might be the Cyclone with the most to gain this weekend. He’s got two winnable matches against ranked wrestlers. Picklo was an NCAA qualifier last year and seems to have kept a hold of his starting spot even with past qualifier Nijenhuis moving up from 165. At his best he’s beating top ten guys like SDSU’s Cade DeVos, but lately he’s been giving up bonus points to guys outside the top 20.

184: #9 Will Feldkamp vs. Giuseppe Hoose

This showdown of former MAC foes at new schools will be the only rematch in this dual. Feldkamp majored Hoose, an NCAA qualifier for Buffalo, last season. Judging by this season’s results, Feldkamp seems to have adjusted to his new school much better.

197: #29 Julien Broderson vs. #3 Stephen Buchanan

Buchanan is superstar. He was a two time All-American for Wyoming. Last season he followed assistant coach Teyon Ware to Norman and sat out the year. While he only has a few top 20 wins so far, he’s undefeated in a Sooner singlet. This will be the only weight OU is a heavy favorite at.

285: #3 Yonger Bastida vs. #16 Josh Heindselman or Juan Mora

Heindselman is a 3x NCAA qualifier and off to the best start of his career. He’s a Sooner through and through and has made headlines for his run-ins with the Ferraris, which you can’t hold against him. While close wins have helped him climb in the rankings, I don’t think it’ll be enough to keep up with Yonger Bastida.

Prediction

Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 4

If Oklahoma wrestles their best they can pick up a few more wins, but I still don’t think this one will ever be in doubt. Iowa State just has too many dudes for this dual to not go their way. There will be some competitive matches, but the Sooners lost to Wisconsin in their last dual. The gap between these two programs is sizable right now. The Cyclones should win handily for their sixth straight in the series.

————

#5 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has been on a roller coaster the past few seasons. Last year they had their worst NCAA finish ever. Rumors of the legendary John Smith being forced into retirement ran rampant. They proved untrue, but Smith has taken major steps to right the ship. The Cowboys lured back OSU legend and Olympic medalist Coleman Scott to the staff — getting him to vacate the North Carolina head coaching spot after the most successful run in that program’s history. The Ferrari’s have been rinsed out of the program. They brought in some high impact transfers. Watching their duals, they seem like a completely different team than last season. OSU has climbed up into the top 5 in the dual rankings. They’re 8-0 in duals this season, with a signature win at North Carolina State. Question marks in the lineup have turned into near best case scenarios. All ten wrestlers are ranked, with five in the top ten. They match up very well against the Cyclones, and are looking for their first win over Iowa State since 2021.

Projected Matchups

Individual rankings from FloWrestling. Iowa State listed first.

125: #24 Kysen Terukina vs. #11 Troy Spratley

Spratley, along with 141 lber Jamison, transferred in from Minnesota this season. The freshman is the only one to beat current number one Luke Stanich of Lehigh this year. Spratley is looking to bounce back from a loss last weekend. The Cyclones need Good Terukina Saturday.

133: #8 Evan Frost vs. #3 Daton Fix

Fix is as good as they come. He’s the best wrestler in the country this season that is yet to win an NCAA title. He’s a World Finalist, 4x All-American, and 4x Big 12 Champion. But he’s never scored bonus points in this dual. Evan Frost has a tall task ahead of him to keep that streak alive. Fix majored #6 Orine of NC State earlier this month.

141: #8 Anthony Echemendia vs. #9 Tagen Jamison

This is as much of swing match as it gets. Both wrestlers are at their best on their feet. Jamison outplaced Echemendia at CKLV, but Jamison lost last weekend to Oregon State’s Belton, who Echemendia pinned.

149: #8 Casey Swiderski or Zach Redding vs. #25 Sammy Alvarez or Jordan Williams

It is huge to have Swiderski back for this meet. Alvarez, a Rutgers transfer, and Williams, a big time recruit, are battling for the spot. They are both solid guys who would win matches at NCAAs. Swiderski has a chance to prove he’s a level above.

157: #9 Cody Chittum vs. #15 Teague Travis

There is so much young talent at this weight in the Big 12 and this match will showcase that. Both have top 5 wins this season. Travis’s only loss is to his teammate Williams when he was challenging for the 149 spot. Chittum has only been beaten by All-Americans.

165: #2 David Carr vs. #3 Izzak Olejnik *KEY MATCHUP*

David Carr’s undefeated dual record will be on the line here. Olejnik was an All-American for Northern Illinois last season. Since his transfer he’s only looked better and better. He won the CKLV by beating Cornell’s Julian Ramirez, who had beaten Carr in the semis. He had a fantastic win over Wisconsin’s Hamiti at the All-Star Classic. Olejnik’s only blemish is a loss to West Virginia All-American Peyton Hall two weeks ago.

174: MJ Gaitan vs. #30 Brayden Thompson

Here’s another big test for MJ Gaitan. This weekend will have huge implications on Big 12 seeding and NCAA allocations, not to mention being a critical swing match in the dual. Thompson was a big recruit, but is 6-4 as a true freshman. He’s had very similar results to Gaitan. I have no idea how this one will go down.

184: #9 Will Feldkamp vs. #2 Dustin Plott or Jersey Robb

Plott is a 2x Big 12 Champ and 2x All-American at 174. His only loss on the year was to Nebraska’s Pinto at the CKLV, which he avenged later in the tournament. He’s been banged up, but was in good enough shape last weekend to take out Oregon State All-American Trey Munoz. I think OSU needs this one more than Iowa State, but if someone scores bonus here I’m picking that team to win the dual.

197: #29 Julien Broderson vs. #16 Luke Surber or Kyle Haas

Big 12 finalist Surber was undefeated on the season before defaulting out of the CKLV. One of those wins was 7-3 over Broderson. Since then Surber hasn’t been quite the same wrestler. He dropped a match to Pitt’s Stout and needed overtime to beat Oregon State’s Rademacher last weekend. Haas was a Southern Scuffle finalist this year. If he goes I’d lean on Broderson getting the win.

285: #3 Yonger Bastida vs. #9 Konner Doucet

Doucet is another Cowboy that has shown huge improvement this season. He wrestles a ton of tight matches, and this year he’s been winning them. That has him into the top ten. I still wouldn’t put him in Bastida’s tier though. I think Bastida’s pace will put Doucet on his heals. If Iowa State needs a major here I think they get it.

Prediction

Iowa State 18, Oklahoma State 14

The Cyclones have won 6 matches in this dual the last two seasons. I think that’s what it will take to win a third straight. They probably won’t win the bonus point battle, which is unusual for them this season. The Cowboys are favored at 125, 133, 184 and 197. I like Iowa State to take the rest, but they are only significantly favored at 149 and 285. An upset at 125 or 184 could flip this dual on its head. At the end of the day I think we see this one end with Yonger Bastida spinning his arm like a Cyclone to celebrate the dub. Go Cyclones!