Twister Sisters look to sweep Mountaineers

After a tough loss at the Phog, the Cyclones get another chance to sweep a conference opponent. This time, they travel down to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers, a team they beat in Ames, 74-64 back on January 10th.

While the Cyclones ended up winning by double-digits, it wasn’t smooth sailing the entire game. The Mountaineers shot the roof off of Hilton, raining threes all the way to a 19-point lead just four minutes into the third quarter. From there, the Cyclones went on a 38-9 run to close the game. Iowa State got their way back into that game with a back-to-back-to-back flurry of deep shots of their own from freshmen Kelsey Joens, freshman Addy Brown, and senior transfer Hannah Belanger. They’ll need those timely shots again tonight as two of the Big 12’s best go at it once again. Addy Brown hasn’t been scoring as much since conference play, but where she’s taken a step back, her freshman counterpart Audi Crooks has stepped up. Crooks has scored twenty or more points in four of the Cyclones’ seven conference games, including three of her last four (22 vs. West Virginia), capped off by a career-high 25 in their loss to Kansas. The Dynamic Duo seems to have settled into their roles on this team, so look for them to continue that in Morgantown.

As for the Mountaineers, they were led in scoring by Jordan Harrison (17) and Kylee Blacksten (16) in Ames, while Lauren Fields added 13. The trio went 10-29 from beyond the arc, but it was really a tale of two halves. They started out firing on all cylinders, but as the game progressed, they fell back to earth and the Cyclones were able to come back to win it. Look for them to try and set the tone form the perimeter early in this one, particularly Jordan Harrison, who is now shooting the long ball at a near 39% clip. With that West Virginia home crowd at their backs, the Mountaineers will be tough as always.

The game tips off from Morgantown, WV at 1:00pm on ESPN+.