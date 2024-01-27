Cyclones Knock off Kansas in Hilton Coliseum

Tre King carried the Cyclones, the defense stepped up when it needed to, and Keshon Gilbert plunged the dagger into the heart of the Jayhawks.

College basketball in all it’s glory was on display in Hilton Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, as Iowa State knocked off the 7th ranked Jayhawks in front of a raucous crowd in Hilton Coliseum, winning 79-75.

A largely back and forth first half saw the Cyclones carry a 4 point lead into the locker room. The half would close with fireworks, as a flagrant 1 foul on Kansas would spiral into a Bill Self technical foul as well, helping give the good guys the halftime edge.

Kansas was up early, but Iowa State got back into it thanks to the three-point shooting of Tre King and tenacity of Keshon Gilbert.

The second half showed the Cyclones keep Kansas at arms length, leading by 8-12 points for much of the first 10 minutes. Milan Momcilovic and Curtis Jones drove the scoring, and each would finish the day making 3 three-point baskets. Keshon Gilbert was huge as well, who finished with 10 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Late in the ball game, Kansas made the run everyone knew they would. Foul discrepancy was partly to blame, and Kansas made their FTs while the Cyclones largely did not. It was down to a two point game following back-to-back triples by Dickinson and McCullar.

Keshon Gilbert, with the Cyclones up only two, would nail a huge late-shot clock three-pointer with 41 seconds remaining, showing major onions from the junior guard.

A garbage KU three would make it a 4-point game, an important number for some.

Tre King led the Cyclones, with an incredible 21-point, 9-rebound performance that included 4 made three point baskets. Curtis Jones kept his roll going, pouring in 15, and Tamin Lipsey added 10 with 8 assists to go with only 1 turnover.

College basketball at it’s finest was on display in Hilton Coliseum, and the Cyclones did not shrink away from the moment.