Wrestling: Iowa State’s 7 Dual Win Streak Snapped

Iowa State wrestling’s weekend started out on the right foot. Friday the Cyclones won 9 of 10 matches against Oklahoma. That gave them their largest win in Norman, in a series that dates back as far as Iowa State wrestling does. Saturday night was a different story. Not only did the Cyclones lose 6 of 10 matches to Oklahoma State, they failed to score any bonus points while allowing three major decisions. The Cyclones get back to Hilton next weekend, hosting Big 12 foe #20 West Virginia on Friday night.

#16 Oklahoma

125 was the starting weight in Norman on Friday night. Kysen Terukina took the mat against a short, stocky Conrad Hendriksen. The two traded escapes in regulation before Terukina converted on a winning takedown in sudden victory on the very defensive Hendriksen. At 133 freshman Evan Frost took on NCAA qualifier Jace Koelzer. Frost won position after position, scoring three takedowns on his way to a 12-2 major decision.

Anthony Echemendia once again kept the scorekeeper busy at 141. He won by 23-7 tech fall over Kaden Smith. My favorite of his seven takedowns was a head outside single that sent Smith airborne before planting him on his back. Casey Swiderski made his welcome return to the mat against 2022 Big 12 finalist Willie McDougald. Swiderski was sporting a brace on his right leg, but it didn’t slow him down at all. The Cyclone used the whole circle in his workmanlike 8-3 win.

Per Kevin Dresser, Cody Chittum did not make the trip south due to a concussion on Tuesday. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for the freshman phenom. Next man up for Iowa State was Jason Kraisser, who stepped out against fellow NCAA qualifier Jared Hill. He used a second period reversal to take a 2-0 lead. Surely having flashbacks to Kraisser’s top prowess last season, Hill took neutral in the third and was unable to score. What a solid return to the lineup for Kraisser. With the Cyclones up 18-0 in the dual, David Carr put together yet another routine tech fall. He got the 21-3 win over NDSU transfer Mannix Morgan before the end of the 2nd period. Cyclone fans will get to see Carr against top 10 competition in 3 of his last 4 duals.

At 174 MJ Gaitan got out to a rocky start in his featured matchup against NCAA qualifier Tate Picklo. Picklo scored the first two takedowns, but was obviously fading before the first period ended. That seems to be a trend with guys who have to wrestle Gaitan. Just ten seconds into the second period a scramble led to Gaitan pinning Picklo in a headlock. Add six more for the good guys. Will Feldkamp wrestled very well against his old MAC foe Giuseppe Hoose. Feldkamp was up 13-3 on the strength of four takedowns before giving up a garbage time takedown at the buzzer. With riding time it was a 14-6 major decision win for the Cyclone.

Caleb Helgeson got the call at 197 against super Sooner Stephen Buchanan. Helgeson had clearly frustrated the 2x All-American when he escaped to make the match 3-2 in the second period. It didn’t go so well after that – Buchanan outscored Helgeson 16-3 from that point to earn a major decision and Oklahoma’s only win of the dual. Yonger Basitda took on rising Sooner heavyweight Josh Heindselman in the dual’s final match. Bastida’s first takedown was a reminder that he is a special, special talent. He got to a body lock and tossed Heindselman through the air in a move that got national attention. Three more takedowns gave Bastida a 14-4 major decision victory over a quality opponent. That gave Iowa State their biggest win in Norman in the historic series between blue bloods. Cyclones 37, Sooners 4.

This is not typical heavyweight stuff @BastidaYonger



pic.twitter.com/9seBkWbgQm

#5 Oklahoma State

Kysen Terukina started the dual off at 125 against #11 Troy Spratley. Terukina got in deep on a high crotch early, but couldn’t finish. Spratley then finished an outside carry for the opening takedown. An escape before the first ended and at the start of the second cut Spratley’s lead to 3-2. Terukina gave himself two minutes to find a takedown by cutting Spratley to start the third. His best shot came as time expired, but Spratley’s track shoes gave him enough space to hold on for the 4-2 win.

At 133 Evan Frost was looking for the upset against OSU legend Daton Fix. Two first period takedowns put Fix in the lead 6-1. Both wrestlers got their escapes after choosing down. Fix added a takedown in the third to make the score 10-2. Frost got away, but Fix was allowed to hold on in rear standing for an eternity with no attempts to return. That was enough for the Cowboy to cross a minute of riding time and give him an 11-3 major decision. After two matches it was Cyclones 0, Cowboys 7.

141 was the first tossup of the night as #8 Anthony Echemendia took on #9 Tagen Jamison. Echemendia was the aggressor in the first, but neither wrestler scored. Echemendia was out immediately in the second though to take a 1-0 lead. Jamison was yet to take a serious shot attempt, but Echemendia was warned for stalling at the end of the second period. Jamison tied the match with an escape to start the third. Echemendia was living on the legs of Jamison, but unable to finish. Sudden victory started with both wrestlers having been warned. Echemendia fired off a few more unsuccessful attacks before his gas tank emptied out and Jamison finished the winning takedown.

Iowa State was in dire need of a win from Casey Swiderski at 149. Sammy Alvarez got the call for OSU. Swiderski scored Iowa State’s first takedown of the dual by finishing a single leg on the edge of the mat. Swiderski’s second period escape stretched his lead to 4-1. Alvarez pulled within two with an escape of his own in the third period. Swiderski added a stalling point and a late go-behind to win the match 8-2.

If Cyclone fans forgot about the Jason Kraisser experience they were quickly reminded. He got into a nearly two minute scramble with Teague Travis right away. That ended with a takedown for Travis, as did Travis’s shot in the second period. After a lot of blood time for Kraisser’s nose, he started the third period trailing 6-3. He picked up a reversal to win 8-3. Halfway through, Iowa State trailed 13-3.

In the most anticipated matchup of the dual, David Carr took on CKLV champion Izzak Olejnik. Carr blasted through a double leg, then racked up a minute and a half of riding time in the first period. Olejnik chose down in the second, and Carr cut him loose. Off a restart Carr got around with a single leg to take a 6-1 lead into the final period. An escape made it 7-1, but Carr was only able to get one good shot off and they went out of bounds. With riding time Carr won 8-1, falling just short of the major. Still, a dominant win over a top 5 opponent.

174 was another swing match, with MJ Gaitan taking on fellow freshman Brayden Thompson. After a scoreless first period, the two traded reversals before Gaitan took a 3-2 lead with an escape. Thompson tied the match quickly in the third with an escape and fans got their second sudden victory match of the night. Thompson tried to go upper body with Gaitan and that is NOT advised! Gaitan lifts Thompson and gets the methodical body lock finish on the edge! Great weekend for Gaitan, and that brought the score to Cyclones 9, Cowboys 13.

Gaitan wins it in sudden victory!!



He defeats No. 25 Brayden Thompson, 6-3!



ISU 9, OSU 13



pic.twitter.com/7fNWInnEI3

OSU’s 2x Big 12 Champion Dustin Plott put an end to Iowa State’s momentum with a dominant win over Cyclone Will Feldkamp. Plott won every position and took all the piss and vinegar out Feldkamp with a punishing ride. After securing the major in the third, Plott easily racked up takedowns and a math error on his part was the only thing that stopped him from a tech fall.

Iowa State had their backs against the wall entering 197, and it was their backup, Jersey Robb, who put the final nail in the coffin. Broderson trailed by a slim margin when Robb shot in and Broderson went big. Robb defended and, rather than getting rolled through to his back, put Broderson to his back for a seven point move. Broderson needed to look for a pin for the rest of the match and didn’t find it. Robb won by major decision, 15-5 and sealed the dual for Oklahoma State.

Yonger Bastida made sure Cowboy fans knew it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for them in his top ten matchup against Konner Doucet. Doucet kept it scoreless through a period, and was riding Bastida tough in the second period. But when Bastida escaped thirty seconds into the period he quickly connected on a single leg to take a 4-0 lead. In the third period Bastida cut Doucet and added a second takedown. With short time he cut Doucet again, looking for the major but coming up short. Bastida is now 4-0 against top 10 heavyweights this season. Final Score: Cyclones 12, Cowboys 21.