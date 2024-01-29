The Mid-Morning Dump: Brock is headed to the Super Bowl

Iowa State Athletics

THE PRODIGAL SON Brock Purdy has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, becoming the 8th quarterback in NFL history to do so within his first two seasons in the league.

CONTENDING CYCLONES On yesterday’s episode of Williams & Blum, CW and Brent both discussed men’s basketball and them cementing themselves as conference title contenders after the win over Kansas on Saturday.

YOUNG CYCLONES Iowa State women’s tennis dropped a match in Urbandale to #12 UCLA by a 4-0 score, bringing the very young Cyclones to 2-2 on the season.

TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD Kevin Dresser’s wrestling squad dropped their first dual since November, falling 21-12 to Oklahoma State.

SILENCE FROM MANHATTAN Both Jamie Pollard and TJ Otzelberger have made public statements emphatically refuting the leaked report that Kansas State believes Iowa State was filming K-State’s huddle last week, but not a single soul from Kansas State has made a public statement about the report, which has become a national story.

Around the Country

DAVID On the other side of the 49ers-Lions game was former Cyclone David Montgomery,

CHIEFS HEADED BACK TO VEGAS In the other conference championship game Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs powered past Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who flopped on the big stage after a spectacular regular season.

LAMAR Obviously, Lamar Jackson is not happy about it.

MORE DEFECTIONS Could more big-time college football coaches be leaving the game soon?