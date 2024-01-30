The Mid-Morning Dump: Basketball Madness

Iowa State Athletics

TOP 15. Men’s basketball takes a large leap in AP Poll.

SARAH LANG. Chosen as new Student Athlete Devlopment Director.

STACY CONVERSE. Forever True Spotlight on a wild ISU career.

MENS GOLF. Spring season started in Tuscan, Arizona.

KESHON GILBERT. Named Cyclone Club Athlete of the Week.

AUDI CROOKS. Receives fourth Big 12 Award.

HALIBURTON. Reported to be back against the Celtics.

OTZ. Tang has no comment on Otz’s defense and criticism.

Around the Country

BIG 12 OVERTIME. Houston gets a road win against Texas.

CHIEFS. Charles Omenihu tore his ACL and Toney drama.

CHARGERS. Do they have their new GM?

EAGLES. Kellen Moore is the new potential OC.

TOMLIN. Art Rooney is putting the pressure on.

TWINS. Trade away 2B Polancho.

MULKEY. LSU ladies lose another.

GRINER. Baylor is set to retire her number.

FIGURE SKATING. Doping changing 2022 Olympics results.