Iowa State’s 2024 football schedule has been released

The Big 12 and Iowa State have released the official schedule for this upcoming 2024 football season. Last season, the Cyclones beat the odds to finish with a winning record (7-6) while having the most snaps in college football by freshmen along with returning 20 of 22 starters. The new Big 12 landscape will be interesting to watch unfold and hopefully filled with excitement.

August 31 - North Dakota University

Not only is this the home opener, but this is the first time Iowa State and North Dakota have faced each other. North Dakota finished the 2023 season going 7-5 and finishing fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference.

September 7 - at Iowa (Cy-Hawk)

Iowa finally released Brian Ferentz from his offensive coordinator’s duty and is sourced to be hiring Tim Lester. It’s always a dogfight, but who knows what this year’s Cy-Hawk game will bring!

September 14 - Bye Week

An early bye week right after the Hawkeye game might be what we need before starting the gauntlet of the new Big 12 and to make sure we are healthy for the five-week stretch ahead.

September 21 - Arkansas State

Another first meeting in school history with Arkansas State. The Red Wolves went 6-7 last season and were tied for second in the Sun Belt-West. They also had a freshman quarterback who threw for 2,550 yards.

September 28 - at Houston

Iowa State gets its first Big 12 game against the former AAC team down in Houston in the TDECU Stadium. The Cougars and Cyclones have never faced each other. Houston is coming off a 4-8 season finishing eleventh in the Big 12 that saw Dana Holgorsen getting fired and hiring Willie Fritz away from Tulane.

October 5 - Baylor

Baylor was another struggling team in 2023 going 3-9 and finishing twelfth. There were rumors that Dave Aranda was on the hot seat. This might be a must-win type of season for Aranda. The Cyclones are 10-12 against the Bears and will try to narrow the gap this year.

October 12 - at WVU

Mark the calendar for this one, the Bash Bros. are duking it out again! The Cycloneers story that started it all has brought our Universities closer together. But the fun stops there. The Jack Trice wannabe stadium (Milan Puskar) will host the twelfth meeting of the couch-burning rivalry. West Virginia currently holds the advantage 6-5.

October 19 - UCF

This will from now on be called the Cyclone Larry game. Nough said.

October 26 - Bye Week

WHO GIVES US A BYE DURING ROCCTOBER?!

November 2 - Texas Tech (Homecoming)

Texas Tech finished the season at 7-6 and seventh in the Big 12. The Red Raiders will be trying to stay on track with Joey McGuire going into his third season with them. The Red Raiders hold the series record at 13-8.

November 9 - at Kansas (Arrowhead)

Due to the renovations of Kanas’ football stadium and the creation of the Gateway District, KU Football will be hosting all of its conference football games at Arrowhead in 2024. This game should be a big circle on the calendar for Cyclone fans with the ability to watch us play in what we will now call Jack Trice South. Who knows, maybe some of you may be lucky enough to meet Taylor Swift! Kansas is on a two-game win streak against us, and what better way to flip the script than to win in Kansas, I mean, Missouri.

November 16 - Cincinnati (Chili-Off)

I fully expect to be walking around the tailgate scene and seeing nothing but chili and cinnamon rolls served before this game. Last year, the Cyclones put the hurt on Cincy during its homecoming and had the stadium practically empty by the end of the third quarter outside of Cyclone faithful.

November 23 - at Utah

Iowa State will make the long trek out to Salt Lake City. This will be the first time that the Utes and Cyclones have met in conference play, however, Iowa State holds the head-to-head record at 4-1.

November 30 - Kansas State

Get your snowmakers and snowblowers ready, Abu Sama wants some snow for this one! After his breakout performance against the Mildcats, Sama will be trying to replicate that this season. The Cyclones are 53-50-4 against Purple Kansas and don’t forget to load up on tinfoil before the game in case Chris Klieman wants to follow Jerome Tang’s footsteps!

Don’t forget that this is rivalry week (JAMIE)! Let’s have a great season and Roll Clones!