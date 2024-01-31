 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Gameday

Time to reset and get back into the win column.

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The women look to get back on track at home.

LETS DEBATE With the new football schedule out, there are predictions all over the place.

ROCKIN THE TOP 5 The wrestling squad remains in the top 5 after their loss to Oklahoma State.

Around the Country

FOR REAL South Carolina went on the road and upset Tennessee.

GEORGIA TECH! The Yellow Jackets have beaten both Duke and North Carolina this year.

OH HEAVENS Kel’el Ware did not have to do that to Owen Freeman on live TV.

POOR WASHINGTON The Commanders were so close to doing something right, but Ben Johnson makes the move to stay in Detroit.

