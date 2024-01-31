The Mid-Morning Dump: Gameday

GAMEDAY The women look to get back on track at home.
January 31, 2024
LETS DEBATE With the new football schedule out, there are predictions all over the place.
The full 2024 Iowa State Football schedule‼️https://t.co/2R4MXgPWIT— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) January 30, 2024
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/6enSvPpsL9
ROCKIN THE TOP 5 The wrestling squad remains in the top 5 after their loss to Oklahoma State.
Iowa State remains No. 4 in this week's coaches poll.— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 30, 2024
Cyclones get a matchup against No. 17 West Virginia Friday in Hilton!
pic.twitter.com/uvo2U6I9VN
FOR REAL South Carolina went on the road and upset Tennessee.
That one is for you, Carolina. #Gamecocks // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/JShbvQll7I— Gamecock Men's Basketball (@GamecockMBB) January 31, 2024
GEORGIA TECH! The Yellow Jackets have beaten both Duke and North Carolina this year.
NAITHAN GEORGE CALLED GAME @GTMBB | ESPN pic.twitter.com/chLO4tVczW— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 31, 2024
OH HEAVENS Kel’el Ware did not have to do that to Owen Freeman on live TV.
KEL'EL WARE YOU DIDN'T HAVE TO DO HIM LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/k5T4lImyW5— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 31, 2024
POOR WASHINGTON The Commanders were so close to doing something right, but Ben Johnson makes the move to stay in Detroit.
#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024
Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/lPg2Po33sx
Loading comments...