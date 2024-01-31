Cyclones Finally Back in Hilton, Host Oklahoma State

Last Time Out

The Cyclones last game was a road loss to West Virginia. Despite a 25 point and 16 rebound performance from Audi Crooks, the Clones lost by 6. The Clones held a 2 point lead at half, but the Mountaineers were too much in the second half. Junior guard JJ Quinerly scored 31 for West Virginia. The Cyclones will look to play a little cleaner basketball after turning the ball over 24 times in Morgantown.

About Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls come into the night sitting at 8th in the Big 12 with an 11-9 overall record and a 4-5 conference record. The Cowgirls and Cyclones faced off on December 30th in Stillwater, and the Cyclones won 76-68. This game was fun for the freshman, Audi Crooks scored 21, Addy Brown had 20, and Arianna Jackson posted 14.

The Cowgirls have lost their last 3 games to Texas, Cincinnati, and Baylor. They will be looking to snap the losing streak and grab an always important road-conference win.

Opponent Player to Watch

Stailee Heard leads the team in points and rebounds. The freshman from Oklahoma is having a big year. Scoring 14.1 per game and posting 6.3 rebounds she has been an immediate impact and leader for the Oklahoma State squad. When the Clones went to Stillwater she scored 13 and grabbed 3 rebounds.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones are back in Hilton, the crowd will boost them back into the win column.

Oklahoma State - 64

Iowa State - 72

Pick Three

Audi Crooks scores 20+ again Addy Brown grabs a double double The Cyclones cut the turnovers down to below 15

Game Notes

The Matchup: Oklahoma State (11-9, 4-5 Big 12) @ Iowa State (12-7, 6-3 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

When: Jan. 31 2024 - 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+