Iowa State takes down TCU 71-59 to move to 14-0 inside Hilton Coliseum this season.

Tre King led Cyclone scorers with 15 points on the afternoon. Keshon Gilbert added in 13 points of his own on the afternoon as well. The Cyclone defense forced 12 turnovers which helped keep the Horned Frogs away in the second half.

Iowa State will now travel to Cincinnati on Tuesday night. The game tips off at 6pm.