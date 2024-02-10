Cyclones Fall At Home

The Twister Sisters took on top of the conference Oklahoma in a big one in Hilton. Oklahoma put on an offensive clinic, knocking the Clones down to 7-5 in conference play after starting 6-1.

The teams traded buckets out of the gate, with the Cyclones finding buckets from 6 different scorers in the quarter. It was a back and forth game until about the 2:30 mark, the Cyclones held a lead of 18-17. From this point to the end of the quarter, Oklahoma outscored the Clones 10 to 1 to go into the break up 27-19.

Thanks to a couple 3’s and a bucket from Audi Crooks, the Cyclones cut the lead back to 4 in the first couple minutes of the second quarter. The Cyclones went on to only score 2 points in the next 4 minutes and found themselves down 11 with 3:30 to play in the quarter. Emily Ryan and Nyamer Diew would each hit 3’s in the final minutes to soften the offensive output from Oklahoma, and the Clones would find themselves down 49-35 after a rough defensive half.

In the second half, the Sooners and Cyclones each scored 20 points in the third and 17 in the fourth. The Cyclones made a few runs to get themselves back into the game but were never able to grab a lead or keep thhemselves within a few possessions. Lots of missed free throws down the stretch would go on to haunt them, shooting only 62% from the line (18-29). The Clones were led in scoring by Audi Crooks (14), led in rebounds by Addy Brown (9), and assists by Audi Crooks (6).

A rough night in Hilton for the Twister Sisters, but they will have to have a short memory playing at home again this upcoming Wednesday the 14th against a very good Kansas State team. Roll Clones.