Matt and Austin are back to check in on all things Iowa State men’s basketball after a 2-0 week with a road win against Texas and a home win against TCU. The WRNL stats & info department helps us sum up the improved offense this season, and for good measure, we take a closer look at Iowa State’s path to a Big 12 championship. Since we can’t have all nice things, we also recap the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes’ inevitability breaking the hearts of Cyclone Nation.