Iowa State Takes Care Of Business In Cincinnati

My goodness was that a good win on the road. It is not easy to take one on someone’s home court, but Iowa State has now won back-to-back road games in the Big 12. Today, they went into Cincinnati and took care of business from the jump.

Now credit to the Bearcats as they are no small task. In my opinion, they are Iowa State Jr. They are a very good defensive team but do struggle to score at times. And today, the Cyclones took advantage of those droughts along with forcing Cincinnati over. In the first 10 minutes of the game, the Bearcats turned the ball over 10 times. They finished with 25(!!) total turnovers in the game.

Iowa State won the game 68-59 and played great on both ends. It was a four-man game the Cyclones and they took it to the Bearcats. Gilbert finished with 12 points, Lipsey had 15 points four assists, three steals, and went 4-4 from the free throw line. Robert Jones played well against some of the better rebound bigs in the conference, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Off the bench, Curtis Jones led the way with 15 points, four rebounds, and three three-pointers.

Both Hason Ward and Paveletzke played well in their limit minutes too. From the starters to the bench it was nothing but buckets. It was one heck of a win to say the least. Now the Cyclones head home to face Texas Tech on Saturday.