Clones Host 7th Ranked Wildcats on Valentine’s Day

Last Time Out

The Cyclones last took the court against Oklahoma. Oklahoma sits atop the conference at 11-1 in conference play, and they showed why in Hilton on Saturday, putting on an offensive show. The Sooners beat the Cyclones 86-72, having a hold of the lead for nearly the entire game.

Audi Crooks led the Clones with 14 points and 6 assists, and Addy Brown led the team in rebounds with 9. The only other Cyclones to score in double figures were Emily Ryan with 13 and Nyamer Diew with 10.

About Kansas State

Kansas State sits just behind Oklahoma in the conference standings at 10-2, and an impressive overall record of 21-3. They are deservingly ranked 7th in the country, with notable wins over Iowa, North Carolina, Texas, and Baylor on their resumes. Their senior center Ayoka Lee is having another big season, averaging just under 20 points per game and over 8 rebounds per game.

Kansas State is undefeated when they are at home, but they have lost their last two road games, so Hilton will look to play a factor in tonights matchup.

Opponent Player to Watch

The aforementioned Ayoka Lee will have a massive impact on the game, and she will be in the matchup to watch against Audi Crooks, seeing two of the best centers in the country face off.

But my player to watch tonight is Serena Sundell, the junior leads her squad in assists with 5 per game, and comes in second in the scoring column behind Lee with 11.7 points per game. Sundell has been a consistent performer both on the road and at home for the Wildcats this season, and she is having an up year shooting from deep, improving from 25% her sophomore year to 36.8% so far this season.

What Will Happen

Hilton will help the Cyclones stay in the game, but Kansas State is ready to break their road game losing streak.

Kansas State - 68

Iowa State - 60

Pick Three

Audi Crooks outscores Ayoka Lee The Cyclones have the lead at half time Addy Brown gets back into double figures and scores 15+

Game Notes

The Matchup: Kansas State (21-3, 10-2 Big 12) @ Iowa State (13-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

When: Feb. 14 2024 - 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+