No love lost as Cyclones upset Wildcats in Hilton on Valentine’s Day

Coming off a brutal loss to Oklahoma in Ames, the Cyclones’ schedule just continued to ramp up as the 7th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats came to town on Valentine’s Day.

The first quarter really went about as well as an opening quarter could go for the Cyclones. After Kansas State went up 6-4 in the opening three and a half minutes, the Cyclones rattled off twelve straight points to take a ten point lead at 16-6. Sparked by a couple of early three-pointers by Kelsey Joens and Hannah Belanger, the Cyclones’ start was a warm welcome in what seems like a “must win” situation. They’d add a third triple later in the quarter from Nyamer Diew who needed a big game and started off on the right foot. Iowa State rode the hot shooting all the way through the opening quarter and they took a 23-16 lead into the second.

While the offense shined brightest early on, as the game swung to the second quarter, it was more the Cyclones’ defense that ramped up. Iowa State limited the Wildcats to just ten points in the second quarter. Smothering Kansas State down low, Nelly Natabou and Audi Crooks made Ayoka Lee’s return less than stellar, as the All-American started just 3-10 from the floor. A pair of three-pointers from Kelsey Joens and Addy Brown put the Cyclones up by their largest lead of 13 with 4:27 to go in the half. The would stand strong on the defensive side from there, putting together arguable their best half of the season (rivaled by the second halves vs. Baylor and West Virginia, both also in Hilton) and took that 39-26 lead into the break.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the stout defense would be answered by Kansas State in the 3rd quarter. The Wildcats opened the half on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 41-35 before Hanna Belanger answered with a much-needed long ball with 7:26 to go in the quarter, extending the lead back to 9. The Wildcats with some big shots of their own from the perimeter were able to cut the lead down to 3 with 5:37 to go in the quarter, and following some unfortunate turnovers by the Cyclones, the game was tied at 48 with just over 2 minutes to go. The Cyclones would end the quarter with the lead at 54-50 following an Audi Crooks jump hook on the final possession.

The Cyclones would maintain their slim lead over the first few possessions of the fourth quarter before back-to-back three pointers by Gisela Sanchez and Serena Sundell gave Kansas State their first lead since the first quarter at 62-61 with 6:03 to go in the game. After a pair of offensive rebounds by the Wildcats, Sundell extended the lead to three points, but Addy Brown quickly got it back to just one on nice reverse layup past Ayoka Lee. The Cyclones continued to attack Lee down low as Audi Crooks went right back to it on the block and got the foul called (the fourth on Lee), knocking down both freebies to give the Cyclones the lead back at 65-64 with 3:42 to go. The teams traded buckets winding down the clock close to the 2:30 mark with the Wildcats leading 68-67. The Wildcats continued to attack the basket with Audi Crooks out of the game as Sundell made it 70-67, forcing an Iowa State timeout with 1:53 to go. The Wildcats, know for their defense continued to stifle all Cyclone attacks, forcing a shot clock violation. Iowa State got the ball back with a takeaway of their own, but once again had to take a timeout with nothing going offensively, down three with 57.6 seconds to go. On the inbound, Audi Crooks fought through a double-team, go the ball to Emily Ryan who found an open Addy Brown for the game-tying 3 with 51.7 to go. Brylee Glenn would give the Wildcats the 1-point lead on a 1 of 2 trip to the line. Addy Brown missed a jump shot on the ensuing possession. Ayoka Lee traveled on the rebound, but it wasn’t called and Kansas State was granted a timeout with 19.6 to go. Nyamer Diew fouled Lee on the inbound who went to the line and made one of two with 17.8 to go, making it a 72-70 game. Addy Brown knocked down two clutch free throws as Kansas State committed a foul at the top of the key with 10.6 to go. Audi Crooks got a MASSIVE block on a Serena Sundell drive on Emily Ryan with just under 7 seconds to go, and Arianna Jackson locked down the defense in the corner on the ensuing inbound, forcing an errant buzzer beater attempt by Sundell, forcing overtime and giving us some free basketball on Valentine’s Day.

In overtime, both teams stayed committed to attacking the basket. Whether that was with the bigs, Lee and Crooks, or the guards, Glenn and Ryan. With the teams tied at 78, Emily Ryan wound down the clock before Hannah Belanger found Crooks down low with 29 seconds to go. She missed the layup, but on the battle for the rebound, she was able to tip the ball back out to an open Arianna Jackson. She and Ryan worked the ball around the perimeter before Ryan was forced into a tough turnaround jumper. The shot went long and Addy Brown leapt for the putback attempt, which was no good, but she was fouled in the process. She went to the line just as she had at the end of regulation, and calmly knocked home both free throws, giving Iowa State the 80-78 lead with 8.3 seconds to go. Kansas State took their timeout to advance the ball into the frontcourt. Ayoka Lee ended with the ball and hit a tough right hand jump hook over Audi Crooks at the buzzer to force a second overtime. More free basketball in Ames.

The second OT was more or less just a replay of the first. Both teams attacking the basket and taking high-percentage shots on the block. Unfortunately for Iowa State, this battle led to Arianna Jackson fouling out with about 3:00 to go. The baskets traded back and forth until Serena Sundell broke the pattern with the first 3-pointer of either overtime, giving the Wildcats the one-point lead with 1:23 to go. Iowa State continued trying to attack Lee down low, but after so many times, it became very predictable, and Lee was ready for everything. Block after block down low on Audi Crooks and anyone else who came close to the basket. The driving eventually paid off, as Hanna Belanger was fouled with 35 seconds to go. She stepped up to the line and swished home both to give Iowa State the lead back. On the next possession, the Wildcats got what they wanted in Serena Sundell driving past Audi Crooks, but Audi stepped up in defense once again, forced an incredibly tough running layup, and forced the missed shot. Iowa State took their timeout to advance the ball where Addy Brown was fouled on the inbound play as Sundell fouled out with 19 seconds to go. Brown sunk both to extend the lead to 3. Kansas State went for the quick 2 with Crooks out of the game, and Brylee Glenn made it count with 12 seconds to go. Ryan got the inbound from Brown and was immediately fouled with 11.2 to go. She also sunk both and Kansas State called a timeout to play it in from midcourt on their next possession. Kansas State continued to play for the quick 2 as they found Sanchez with 8 seconds to go. Ryan got the inbound and was once again fouled immediately. She continued her clutch shooting from the line, getting the lead once again back to 3 at 94-91 with 7.0 left to go. Kansas State continued to get open looks for quick 2s as Sanchez once again found a layup with 5 seconds to go. Addy Brown this time got the inbound as the Wildcats deflected it out on the first attempt. She drained both free throws and the with Kansas State finally out of timeouts, they couldn’t advance the ball to half court and they ran out of time before getting off a buzzer-beating heave. Iowa State survived the double OT thriller at home, 96-93.

Brown and Ryan combined to go 18 of 18 from the charity stripe, which ended up being the difference. What a game for Iowa State as they pull off the upset of the #7 team in the country. A must-win situation that the Cyclones finished off in style.

The Twister Sisters will be back in action as they head to Austin this Saturday to take on the 5th-ranked Longhorns at 3:00pm on ESPN2.

