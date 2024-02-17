Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Texas Tech

Last Time Out

The Cyclones are coming off a nice road win against Cincinnati. For the most part, it was a complete game for Iowa State will contributions from everywhere. Rob Jones scored six of our first nine points and ended the game with 12 points and six rebounds. The big story was the turnovers from Cincinnati and our guard play. Gilbert, Lipsey, and Curtis all hit double-digits along with all at least making one three-pointer.

Iowa State forced the Bearcats into 21 turnovers and scored 26 points off of them. There were even some boos heard due to the intensity of Iowa State’s defense. You don’t see a lot of teams win by nine points who were out-rebounded by 14, but the Cyclones found a way.

About Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have currently won two straight, including a home win against Kansas, 79-50 on Monday night. You don’t see the Jayhawks lose by 29 points often, even if it’s on the road. Texas Tech sits just behind Iowa State in the Big 12 Standings at 7-4 with an overall record of 18-6. A key stat to watch out for is how the Red Raiders shoot the ball from deep. As a group, they shot 37% from three with multiple players able to hit these shots. We all know how our defense can allow open three-pointers, so it will be important to get good closeouts of Tech’s shooters early and often.

Opposing Player to Watch

Pop Isaac is playing like a First Team Big 12 player right now. He’s currently averaging 16.5 points, four assists, and three rebounds. But after Monday, the guy to watch out for is Darrion Williams. The Nevada transfer averages 10 points and seven rebounds while shooting 36% from deep. He is coming off the best game of his career on Monday which is a little scary. Williams had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists against the Jayhawks in 38 minutes. He shot perfect from the field, 12-12 overall and 4-4 from the three-point line.

Pick 3

Pop Isaac held to under 11 points Gilbert scores 20 Milan hits 2+ three-pointers

Score Prediction

Iowa State - 74

Texas Tech - 71