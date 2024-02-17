Iowa State Handles Business Against Texas Tech

Iowa State took care of business against Texas Tech, 82-74 to take the home record to 15-0 on the season.

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with a big 24 points on the afternoon. Robert Jones added in 10 points, he was big in the first half getting the Cyclones rolling with a few baskets in a row.

Iowa State shot 47 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep. The lead would grow to 19 for Iowa State but Texas Tech cut the lead late in the game to make it slightly interesting.

Big Monday now looms large for the Cyclones in the Big 12 race. Iowa State will head to Houston on Monday for a top-ten matchup against the Cougars. Both teams are tied on top of the Big 12 standings.