Cyclones’ road struggles continue as Longhorns prove too tough to tackle

Taking on the #5 team in the country is never a fun or easy task, but maybe for the Cyclones it became slightly more fun and easy (relatively speaking here, folks) coming off a victory over the #7 team in the country. The Cyclones coming off a thrilling double OT thriller at Hilton to upset Kansas State head to Austin to take on a Texas team that has only lost 3 games on the year.

The first quarter was nothing short of exemplary on the offensive side of the ball for both teams. Texas started the game on a 7-1 run over the first two minutes, but the Cyclones were unfazed. Some excellent looks from deep converted by Hannah Belanger, Emily Ryan, and Kelsey Joens as well as the inside excellence of Audi Crooks kept Iowa State in this one early on despite Texas shooting 60% from the floor in the first quarter. The Cyclones only ever led 1-0 in the first quarter, but they kept within striking distance at 22-18 at the end of ten minutes.

The first half of the second quarter was much of the same for both teams. A lot of great offense, some spectacular passes, and a back-and-forth shootout. Iowa State finally got a lead after an Arianna Jackson 3-pointer at 25-23. They’d maintain the slim lead or tie with the Longhorns until the 3:23 mark of the second quarter when Aaliyah Moore gave the home team a 33-31 lead with an open look under the basket. Texas owned the game those final three and a half minutes, going on a 13-2 run to close out the half. Iowa State found nothing on the offensive end, shooting just 12.5% (1 of 8) with a pair of turnovers as they were suddenly down double digits, 43-33, at the half.

The third quarter was the first quarter in which both teams really settled in on the defensive end. Shots were a lot harder to come by, and both teams really struggled from the floor. Unfortunately for Iowa State, when you’re the team that’s trailing, offensive struggles aren’t really what you want to have. The Cyclones whittled away at the 10-point deficit, getting it down to as few as five points at two separate points in the quarter, but unfortunately they got no closer. Texas was able to stiffen up and answer every Iowa State point from the floor to the free throw line, and with a bucket in the final minute, the Cyclones still found themselves down eight at 58-50 with one quarter to go.

By the fourth quarter, the Cyclones were simply gassed. The Longhorn guard trio of Madison Booker, Shay Holle, and Shaylee Gonzalez took over in the final frame. The trio scored 15 of the Longhorns’ 23 points in the final quarter, and 52 of their 81 total points. For as well as the Cyclones shot the ball early on, the 3-point shooting faded in the second half, and the Longhorns’ presence on the ball was too much to overcome. Iowa State hung in this one as long as they could, but they fall by a final of 81-60 to one of the five best teams in the country.

Iowa State returns to the court needing a win as they head to Houston on the 21st at 7:00 pm.

Box Score

Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns