Game of the Year(?) Preview: We’re Talkin’ Houston

Iowa State has a chance to capture sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference on Monday night against Houston. The Cyclones have not sniffed a regular season Big 12 title since 2001 and have not had opportunities this late in the season to do so since the days of Jamaal Tinsley and the Tornado-Cy. Iowa State has solidified themselves as a top 15 team and were listed in the first NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview Show as a 3 seed, with a massive opportunity to potentially jump to a projected 2 seed with a win. The stakes have not been this high for an Iowa State team this late in the season for a very long time, and it isn’t hyperbole to make an argument that this is one of the biggest conference games Iowa State has ever had.

In the prior game against Houston, Iowa State was able to jump out to a 14-0 lead before the Cougars made their first basket around the 14-minute mark. Iowa State turned the Cougars over 4 times in 6 minutes and were able to capitalize on a few 3s that bounced their way. Houston clawed back as the game progressed, and even took a one-point lead with just over 3 minutes to play. With the game on the line, Iowa State turned to their sharpshooting Freshman, Milan Momcilovic, whose baseline turnaround gave the Cyclones another win against a top 10 opponent under TJ Otzelberger.

Since that night in Ames, Houston has won 8 of their last 10, and won each of those game by an average of 11 points. Houston’s two stumbles included a 1-point loss at TCU and a 13-point beatdown at the hands of Kansas, who shot a blistering 69% from the field. The recipe for success against Houston, as always, is to put the ball in the basket at a high level, or in Iowa State’s case the first time around, shoot 38% and make 80% of your free throws.

The Cyclones have also won 8 of their last 10 and were half a second away from a win in Waco that would’ve put them in solo possession of first place in the Big 12. As has been the case all year, Iowa State is turning teams over at a high level, doing so on 26% of opponent’s possessions, which is the best margin in all of college basketball. The Cyclones “No-Middle” defense has been smothering opponents and have induced frustration-technical fouls for opposing coaches in a strangely high number of conference games this year. In the initial matchup, Iowa State was able to force 16 turnovers, almost double Houston’s season average. The Cyclones hounded Houston’s backcourt of LJ Cryer and Jamal Shead into committing 8 of those 16.

Just as Hilton Coliseum has been friendly to the home team this year, so has Houston’s Fertitta Center. Since the 2020-21 season, Houston is an outrageous 61-3 at home, easily the best record in all of college basketball, and have not lost more than two games at home since 2016-17. While impressive, Houston’s dominance in the American conference playing against a much higher volume of middling opponents certainly plays a factor. Conference notwithstanding, Houston’s home court advantage is elite, and even KenPom thinks so, citing the Cougars as 9-point favorites.

Much like Iowa State, Houston boasts one of the best defenses in the country, and currently sit as the number 1 rated defensive efficiency in the country. Houston’s 86.1 adjusted efficiency is 3 points better than the next closest team (Rutgers), with Iowa State sitting 4 points below in the third slot. Houston’s blitzing ball screen defense has opposing guards navigating the front court like a Toyota Camry in a demolition derby.

Here's the intro from yesterday's video explaining the mathematical reason for why drop coverage is so popular... and how Houston does the exact opposite pic.twitter.com/2FM9lnNCxi — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) February 1, 2024

Houston’s guards are fast, relentless, and physical. Jamal Shead is a strong candidate for the best defensive player in all of college basketball, and LJ Cryer has a top-20 conference steal rate. The Cougars get teams into trouble by swarming ball handlers in most PnR scenarios. Iowa State turned the ball over 12 times against Houston in Ames, and will have to be precise and make quick decisions when swimming through Houston defenders.

A counter that Iowa State can and will deploy on Monday night will be the utilization of the short roll. Lipsey, Gilbert, and Curtis Jones will have opportunities to get the ball out quickly against any Houston ball screen blitzes. In the clip below, Lipsey turns a dribble hand-off into a quick dump-off to Hasan Ward, who makes a great pass to a cutting Tre King for a layup.

Houston blitzes ball screens at a high rate, and part of the chess game against them is figuring out a counter. In this instance, ISU elects to run a PnR in the corner with a short roll option. KU has great success against Houston doing this with Dickinson pic.twitter.com/wzN0imKmJY — Sean Dee (@SeanDee1995) February 18, 2024

Similarly in the next clip, Curtis Jones does a great job pressuring the Houston defense before dropping off a pass to Ward for a nice finish. Iowa State’s offense will need to attack Houston’s defense and get the ball swinging from side-to-side outside of any ball screen situations. The Cyclones only made 3 3’s against Houston and will need to create space by hopefully knocking down a few 3’s early and forcing the defense into stretching further out on the perimeter.

Good job by Curtis Jones to keep the dribble alive and Hasan Ward to fill that short roll space to be an outlet. pic.twitter.com/DpsFL0fWr9 — Sean Dee (@SeanDee1995) February 18, 2024

Ultimately, Iowa State is in for a dogfight. This Houston team can win the National Championship, and certainly expect a trip to the Final Four. This Iowa State team likely won’t be penalized for losing on the road against a top-4 team, but if they want any say in winning the Big 12 regular season, this is one they’ll have to have. As mentioned previously, KenPom likes the Cougars by 9, but I think it’ll be closer. If Iowa State can make a few more 3’s than they did previously, I think this game will be tight. I also think Houston can expect LJ Cryer to score more than the 5 points he contributed in the first game. As always, Houston’s offensive rebounding numbers are excellent, and the Cyclones will need to counter the possession totals by forcing turnovers of their own.

Winning on the road in the Big 12 is a difficult task, especially against a top 5 team with the best defense in country. I like Houston here by a few possessions, but I don’t think Iowa State is punished in either the polls or by the Selection Committee.

Houston 62

Iowa State 56