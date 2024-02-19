The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclones Head to Houston for Big 12 Showdown

Iowa State Athletics

DOWN GOES TECH. Iowa State took care of the Red Raiders on Saturday.

GAME OF THE YEAR? The Cyclones take on Houston for sole possession of 1st place in the best league in the land.

PUT IT INTO PERSPECTIVE. The game tonight is simply massive.

WHAT TJ SAID. After the home win against Tech.

TEXAS. Hands the lady ‘Clones a road defeat.

SOFTBALL! A 7th-inning rally led to a W over Bradley.

Around The Country

TOP 16 SEEDS. Per the selection committee, Iowa State was #11.

COLLEGE HOOPS. Winners and losers from the last week.

PURDIDNT. Purdue lost to interm-coach led Ohio State.

HALIBURTON. Put on a shooting clinic in the all star game.

MLB FREE AGENCY. Plenty of good players still on the streets.

MOST TO PROVE. From every team in the MLB.

MOCK LIKE NO ONES WATCHING. Mock draft season is here, folks.

NIL. First NIL legislation was just passed in Utah.